Colleen Klein, wife of former Alberta premier Ralph Klein, dies peacefully at age 83

Colleen Klein, wife of the late former Alberta premier and Calgary mayor Ralph Klein, has passed away peacefully at the age of 83 after months of failing health. Colleen Klein married Ralph Klein, who died in 2013, in 1972. She was active in many philanthropic causes and in 2002 was the recipient of an honourary doctor of laws degree from the University of Calgary. Teresa Klein announced the death of her mother Tuesday afternoon on social media. "Today we said goodbye and will now celebrate the 83 years of life [of] my mother Colleen Klein," wrote Teresa. "She passed away peacefully in the early morning after months of failing health." Colleen’s other daughter, Lisa Pinder, on Tuesday afternoon said her mother was “forever the angel on my shoulder" and now she and her dad "can rest easy together in eternity,” per CTV.The family later released an official statement also written by Teresa, per the CBC. In it she wrote about how her mother would be remembered and dearly missed. "Colleen's presence in our lives was a source of endless love and warmth. Her compassionate spirit and dedication to helping others were hallmarks of her character,” it reads. "Though she is no longer with us, Colleen's essence will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew her, leaving behind a legacy of love and cherished memories.""She will be dearly missed but never forgotten."Alberta Premier Danielle Smith honoured the former premier’s wife in a social media post. "Colleen's unwavering support and dedication to her family and community left an indelible mark on Alberta,” wrote Smith.