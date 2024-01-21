College of Physicians and Surgeons investigator pursues legal action after being sidelined for refusing COVID-19 vax

An employee of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario suspended without pay after her medical exemption for the COVID-19 vaccine was refused is taking legal action with fundraising help from a former MP.Former MP Derek Sloan talked to Taryn Mototsune in what he called a “bombshell interview” on the Rumble channel Funding the Fight. Mototsune said she's been a CPSO investigator for five years until her employer began to enforce a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.“In the summer of 2021, we were informed that the college was not going to implement a vaccine mandate, although they would strongly encourage that. A few weeks later, they said, oh, they've actually changed their minds, they would be implementing a mandate and only medical reasons would be considered," Mototsune explained.“So, I provided a medical exemption from my doctor, which they initially accepted. Unfortunately, then they rescinded it.”Mototsune said her offers to test regularly and wear a mask did not persuade her employer. She had already been working from home for 18 months by the time she was suspended without pay and that her colleagues continued to work exclusively from home until at least April 2022.“Once the pandemic started, there was a whole new area of investigations that also opened up for investigators. So we did start investigating physicians who were providing mask exemptions or vaccine exemptions. So that was new,” she said.Mototsune said CPSO policy requires doctors to provide informed consent on all medical interventions, including vaccines, but she doubted that was happening.“Although I understand there's a need for public health recommendations, it really doesn't take into consideration each person's own situation. And the messaging from the CPSO was that essentially everyone needed to be vaccinated and that there were no risks or the risks were extremely rare, but I don't necessarily think that that's the case,” she said.“There are many people who experience severe side effects or injuries from the vaccine and I think that's documented in the medical literature, as well as databases like VAERS.”In an email blast, Sloan said the CPSO has been at the “forefront of persecuting doctors in this country who have stood up against draconian COVID-19 policies,” having “hounded and harassed” Mark Trozzi, Chris Shoemaker, Crystal Luchkiw, Patrick Phillips, Kulvinder Gill and others.However Sloan, who is a lawyer, said Mototsune had a better chance of winning than “dissident doctors” because she was making an employment case, not a “medical malpractice case.”“It will be very gratifying and legally advantageous to get a legal win on the ‘inside’ against the CPSO. This case with Taryn is exactly that,” Sloan said.Sloan said anyone who wanted to donate should etransfer to fundingthefight@proton.me with the password “Freedom” and “Taryn” in the memo line.“Help Taryn prove that the CPSO's own mandate was unjust, as was their frightening propensity to shut down medical inquiry and dissident doctors. Their tyranny has to end and if it involves proving in court that their own employment policies were foolish, it may drive a nail in their ability to prosecute doctors elsewhere for speaking against those same foolish mandates,” Sloan said.Mototsune has paid her own legal bills so far and said she would appreciate any help people are willing to offer.“I do really want to put this behind me and it is difficult to fight this fight by myself. So I appreciate anyone who's willing to support me in this.”