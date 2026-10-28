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Colleges and Universities Minister refuses to resign as opposition hammers student aid freeze

Colleges and Universities Minister Nolan Quinn told the legislature he will not step down over the province’s handling of student aid at private colleges.
Nolan Quinn said he will not be resigning to a standing ovation
Nolan Quinn said he will not be resigning to a standing ovationOntario Legislative Assembly
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Ontario
Doug Ford
Students
OSAP
Nolan Quinn
Ontario taxpayers
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