A retired U.S. colonel says recently leaked documents from the Pentagon regarding the Ukraine War reveal the most damning wartime lies of the U.S. government since the Pentagon Papers of the Vietnam War era.
Douglas Macgregor made his comments on the “Judging Freedom” YouTube channel of former Fox News commentator Judge Andrew Napolitano. Macgregor said the alleged leaker, 21-year-old Jack Teixeira of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, will likely do jail time for posting a trove of classified documents.
“The second crime, of course, involves that committed by our government and its senior leadership against the American people, and for that matter, you could argue against most of the people that are in the countries that belong to NATO because this has exposed the lying on a scale that we haven't seen, really, since the Pentagon Papers. In fact, you can make an argument in some ways this is worse,” Macgregor said.
“I think the serious damage [to espionage by the leaks] is outweighed by the good, to be blunt, because it's finally reaching the broad public. They need to know that virtually from the beginning, people in this government, at every level, have lied to them. The American people need to stop it. Only they can do it.”
The documents from February and early March were posted on Twitter and Telegram. They revealed Ukraine had seven times the casualties that Russians had suffered and that Ukrainian air defences will be all but eliminated by late spring. Macgregor said he, former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter, and former CIA analyst Larry C. Johnson had been derided for months for making similar claims.
“We've all been called Putin agents. We've been crucified in the press, ridiculed all over the place as traitors, God knows what else. All we've done is tell the truth,” Macgregor said.
Napolitano played a video of Sectary of Defense Lloyd Austin offering hopeful prospects for Ukraine as he answered questions from Senator Roger Wicker of the Senate Armed Services Committee. Macgregor, who led the major tank offensive in the first Gulf War, said military leaders have told lies for years.
“This is part of the problem that has evolved or developed for many decades. The senior leadership thinks it has a duty to lie because the political leadership has said it's vital that you do so. No one stands up and says, ‘By the way, it doesn't matter what the Ukrainians do. They have no chance of winning.’ Everyone with a lick of common sense knew that back in January last year,” Macgregor said.
“On top of that, you have this relentless nonsense coming out that the Russians are incompetent, the Russians are stupid, the Russians are corrupt, the Russians can't do anything, the Russians don't want to fight, the Russians are war criminals: 99% crap. What have we heard about the Ukrainians? They're all Superman. Everyone's a Medal of Honor winner. They're inflicting huge casualties. The opposite was always the truth.”
Napolitano cited the work of Pulitzer-prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh to allege “the Ukrainian military, diplomatic, and political leadership skimmed $400 million from the cache that Joe Biden sent over there.”
Magregor agreed.
“Inside the Ukrainian army, this reaches all the way down to the level of lieutenant-colonel. You got people at every level who are pocketing cash and the soldiers know it. If you go on Telegram and catch the videos posted by Ukrainian soldiers before they're removed, you can hear them talk about it. [They] say the first thing we've got to do is go back and hang Zelenskyy and his crew. We want to get there before the Russians do that… They know they've been betrayed.”
Israel’s government might also feel betrayed. The leak included a March 1 memo that said that Israel’s spy agency Mossad spurred its own spies and other Israelis to participate in mass demonstrations against Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposed amendments to the judicial process. Mossad called this allegation “false and unfounded.”
Napolitano asked Macgregor if Teixeira was the real leaker.
“Let's be frank. This makes the Pentagon look like a substantial component of the larger clown show that constitutes the government in Washington these days. I don't have an immediate answer, except I can tell you I've worked with …[young people] in the army who were very reliable, who would never have done such a thing.”
Napolitano also asked whether a Washington Post interview with Teixeira’s alleged gaming buddy was legitimate. Macgregor said the video that hid the interviewee’s face had “several red flags” and seemed “very suspicious.”
“The man is unusually articulate… The things that he says, he ticks them off one after the other what this man is not, and then does something is particularly suspicious, characterizes him as another right-winger who didn't like something,” Macgregor said.
“No one who volunteers to fight in the United States Armed forces … is a left winger. So, I mean, that's an absurd statement. But that raises the question in my mind whether … this man is not rehearsed and sending that message for a specific purpose.”
Nice to see this getting some attention . . . Ukraine corruption & Money Laundering has been going on for over a decade. Obama & Biden benefitted as did many other US Politicians . . . now even the Ukraine military & of course Zelensky is rumored to have $400 million.
Nothing to see here folks . . . just keep sending your Tax Dollars . . . . lol
