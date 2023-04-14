Napolitano Macgregor
A retired U.S. colonel says recently leaked documents from the Pentagon regarding the Ukraine War reveal the most damning wartime lies of the U.S. government since the Pentagon Papers of the Vietnam War era.

Douglas Macgregor made his comments on the “Judging Freedom” YouTube channel of former Fox News commentator Judge Andrew Napolitano. Macgregor said the alleged leaker, 21-year-old Jack Teixeira of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, will likely do jail time for posting a trove of classified documents.

(1) comment

Left Coast
Nice to see this getting some attention . . . Ukraine corruption & Money Laundering has been going on for over a decade. Obama & Biden benefitted as did many other US Politicians . . . now even the Ukraine military & of course Zelensky is rumored to have $400 million.

Nothing to see here folks . . . just keep sending your Tax Dollars . . . . lol

