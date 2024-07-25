News

'COLONIALISM!': U Alberta to remove mural of pioneers on account of 'racism'

'COLONIALISM!': U Alberta to remove mural of pioneers on account of 'racism'
'COLONIALISM!': U Alberta to remove mural of pioneers on account of 'racism' Western Standard Canva
Loading content, please wait...
University Of Alberta
racism and colonialism
historic mural depicting Albertan pioneers
Henry George Glyde
churches and tipis

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news