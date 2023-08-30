Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
The board of directors said a student came to school with patches affixed to his backpack, with a few depicting guns and weapons and one referencing alcohol. It said Vanguard School administrators saw the Gadsden flag patch and consulted with Harrison School District (HSD) administrators, who directed it inform his parents it was prohibited.
The student returned with the patch visible on his backpack on Monday. Following HSD’s direction, administrators pulled the student aside so they could speak with his parents.
The board of directors acknowledged it “recognizes the historical significance of the Gadsden flag and its place in history.” This incident is an occasion for it to reaffirm its commitment to a classical education supporting these American principles.
The Gadsden flag is a historical American flag with a yellow field depicting a timber rattlesnake coiled and ready to strike. Beneath the rattlesnake are the words 'DON'T TREAD ON ME.'
“At this time, the Vanguard School Board and the District have informed the student’s family that he may attend school with the Gadsden flag patch visible on his backpack,” it said.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.