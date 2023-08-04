Commentator Mark Dice celebrates a great week in the news

Recent events gave YouTube conservative commentator Mark Dice rare cause to celebrate.
Wokeness suffered several setbacks recently, as Dice documented in his video “Actually Some Good New[s] This Week, Some Very Good News!”
“Believe it or not, there actually is some good news this week some great news actually, despite Donald Trump being arrested for a third time, the national debt spiraling out of control, those southern borders still wide open and flooding us with millions of illegal aliens, drag queens running amok,” Dice began with his typical sarcasm.
“In Florida in the Disney World Control District, the diversity, equity and inclusion programs are being shut down and staffers are being fired. Thank you, President Trump, for saving the Supreme Court because now the word is getting out that the systemic anti-whiteism that the Marxist Democrats have been implementing for years now is actually illegal and people are starting to wake up to it.”
Dice was also celebrating Florida’s rejection of psychology textbooks that “promoted the idea there are 57 genders. And so AP Psychology classes, well, they need to find a new book one that's not completely insane and so the Marxists are complaining that that effectively banned the class in Florida because of gender and sexuality chapters.”
Meanwhile, Temecula, California, rejected the state’s mandated social studies textbook because it gave a glowing review of Harvey Milk, the first openly gay man to gain political office in the state.
“The Temecula school board president is based, as the kids say, because he accurately described Harvey Milk as the P word because Harvey Milk, like most if not all of the founding fathers of the LGBTQ rights movement, like Harry Hay and John Money, all endorsed, well, Jeffrey Epstein-style relationships.”
Dice had more glee at the announcement the parent company for Bud Light had its revenue drop by 10.5%, mostly due to a loss in sales of Bud Light in excess of 30%. A recent job listing at the company said they were looking for a non-woke employee with no requirements for pronouns.
Elsewhere, several employees were fired from a Christian university in New York Houghton University for using gender pronouns.
“I don't even know why they were even working there if they were so woke, but it's a good thing they're gone,” Dice said.
“Many companies are trying to coerce their employees into including their pronouns as well so that they look trans friendly. Well, thank you Houghton University for doing the right thing and hopefully setting an example for other companies around the country.”
Also in Florida, the Alpha Pi Alpha black fraternity is leaving the state and encouraging other black organizations to do so as well “because they're probably afraid of getting sued,” Dice said. “I've never heard of a white fraternity but somehow it's okay and normalized for black fraternities to exist.”
Finally, Dice was happy the Jason Eldean song Try That in a Small Town skyrocketed to No. 1 after Country Music Television banned the video for it.
He closed with a video of CNN commentators saying 54% of Americans trust Republican congressmen on major issues, compared to only 45% having belief in President Joe Biden.
“If he's doing this poorly against congressional Republicans, imagine how he might do against a presidential candidate from the Republican side,” said a CNN commentator.
That sounded fine to Dice.
“Oh, I can imagine it all right. In fact, I'm praying for it,” he said.
