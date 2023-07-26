Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Canadian freelance journalist Nora Loreto said former Toronto District School Board (TDSB) principal Richard Bilkszto’s suicide “makes me think of someone I knew whose ex-boyfriend blamed her for his suicide in his suicide note.”
“Blaming Kike Ojo-Thompson for Richard Bilkszto's suicide for a single interaction in an anti-racism training is completely f*cked,” said Loreto in a Tuesday tweet.
“Completely f*cked.”
This story makes me think of someone I knew whose ex boyfriend blamed her for his suicide in his suicide note.Blaming Kike Ojo-Thompson for Richard Bilkszto's suicide for a single interaction in an anti-racism training is completely fucked. Completely fucked. https://t.co/Lt7NVqvNVd
Loreto went on to say Bilkszto was dealing with a number of issues. She questioned why people would blame his suicide on an incident from two years ago.
She said people were engaging in covert racism by blaming a black woman who called Canada as racist as the United States.
Loreto concluded by saying the worst bullies in Ontario schools are principals. While Bilkszto might have been a saint, most are not.
“I was called out worse, more consistently and in ways intended to cause me harm and force me to change how I was, by VPs from Grade 9 to OAC [Ontario Academic Credit],” she said.
Woke Watch Canada said attributing Bilkszto’s suicide to the DIE training was accurate.
“DIE sessions are very much like Maoist struggle sessions without the violence,” said Woke Watch Canada.
“It shattered and humiliated him.”
No, Nora, it's accurate. DIE sessions are very much like Maoist struggle sessions without the violence. It shattered and humiliated him. The power of the woke mob is horrible for those who push against them.
Canadian lawyer James Manson said he was surfacing “to express my disgust at how absolutely deplorable this tweet is.”
“A man is dead due to his mental suffering inflicted by another, and she has the audacity — even now — to attempt to delete his memory and his name,” said Manson.
“It’s a new low as far as I am concerned.”
Surfacing to express my disgust at how absolutely deplorable this tweet is. A man is dead due to his mental suffering inflicted by another, and she has the audacity - even now - to attempt to delete his memory and his name.It’s a new low as far as I am concerned. #disgracefulhttps://t.co/APdEMBWQR3
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(3) comments
We just went through years of these same freaks telling us that bullying needs to stop, and now this dIE training is exactly that the bullying we are supposed to stop, this world is broken, the kooks, freaks and nutcases are running the asylum, and it needs to stop.
Nora Loreto is an awful person...
Loreto You have a heartless twisted soul with no respect or compassion for your fellow man... that said I seriously doubt you have any idea what I am saying...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.