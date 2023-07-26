Nora Loreto

Nora Loreto 

 Courtesy Nora Loreto

Canadian freelance journalist Nora Loreto said former Toronto District School Board (TDSB) principal Richard Bilkszto’s suicide “makes me think of someone I knew whose ex-boyfriend blamed her for his suicide in his suicide note.”

“Blaming Kike Ojo-Thompson for Richard Bilkszto's suicide for a single interaction in an anti-racism training is completely f*cked,” said Loreto in a Tuesday tweet. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

We just went through years of these same freaks telling us that bullying needs to stop, and now this dIE training is exactly that the bullying we are supposed to stop, this world is broken, the kooks, freaks and nutcases are running the asylum, and it needs to stop.

Report Add Reply
CalamityMarcy
CalamityMarcy

Nora Loreto is an awful person...

Report Add Reply
guest688
guest688

Loreto You have a heartless twisted soul with no respect or compassion for your fellow man... that said I seriously doubt you have any idea what I am saying...

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.