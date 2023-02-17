Protest
The Public Order Emergency Commission determined the federal government met the “very high threshold” for invoking the never-before-used Emergencies Act in response to the Freedom Convoy protest, which had “descended into lawlessness, culminating in a national emergency.”

“It is only in rare instances, when the state cannot otherwise fulfill its fundamental obligation to ensure the safety and security of people and property, that resort to emergency measures will be found to be appropriate,” Commissioner Paul Rouleau said in the executive summary of the report.

Lich
Jeremy MacKenzie

Diagolon Founder Jeremy MacKenzie poses for a photo. 
Police chief peter sloly

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

This was going to be Rouleau's decision from day one. He is another Liberal supporting stooge and the entire investigation was a sham from the very start. It was also a colossal waste of taxpayers money. These liberals have literally bought, corrupted, paid off the media, control the RCMP, ethics commission and pretty much everything else which our Canadian justice system uses to control abusive, out of control government checks and balances. Canada as a nation before 2015 is gone and now draining down the sewer. The Liberal/NDP/WEF alliance has usurped our democratic institutions and a short time, we will all own nothing but be happy.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

No different than Italy under the Fascist, Mussolini. When the courts, the media and the banks are in lockstep with the leader, you have Fascism.

Welcome to Canada under the Fascist Dictator, Justin Trudeau and the Trudeau-Singh-Notley coalition.

What's even more disgusting is that not one Liberal or NDP MP spoke out against the Fascist Trudeau. And no CPC MPs called him what he is: a Fascist!

Resolute
Resolute

Canada as a countrys' days are numbered, if not gone altogether. Time to leave.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

As if we expected anything different from this Trudeau infected and appointed scum sucking Liberano maggot

Canada is a completely corrupted cesspool and a joke

I have zero respect for any Canadian institution and will go out of my way to not comply with anything

We are a lawless corrupt banana republic

Wexit is now the only way out of this WEF Trudeau infected cesspool

james.morris
james.morris

[thumbup]

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

No surprise. Canada was over as a country the day that Trudeau intervened into SNC Lavalin. This is just another step down the slope to communism.

But the precedent has been set: If the conservatives ever happen to get into power, they better da#n well use this "emergencies act" for every single leftist parade and protest.

james.morris
james.morris

This decision will add to the reasons investors will avoid Canada

Marmy
Marmy

So, this corrupt judge, has sanctioned extreme measures to stop horn honking!

james.morris
james.morris

This decision will add one more reason investors will avoid Canada...

Fortis Liber
Fortis Liber

Total whitewash and very dangerous!!

Now, the "very high threshold " for invoking War Power is merely being "disruptive".

Not actual violent threat, but just being annoying.....

One more step towards a dictatorship and police state.

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

No surprise; the fix was in when Trudeau appointed Rouleau and gave him specific instructions which effectively negated the terms of the legislative requirement for the inquiry. The whole thing was never anything more than a pathetic Liberal PR exercise.

james.morris
james.morris

Check his offshore bank account...

PersonOne
PersonOne

I feel this will lead to the end of any form of peaceful protest. Very dangerous outcome for Canada.

PersonOne
PersonOne

The thing Rouleau said are far worse than I expected. And my expectations were not high. Very concerning.

Frank Jack
Frank Jack

“sniveling Liberal appointed boot licker rules Liberal government did nothing wrong. “ - what a shock, his nomination to the Senate for being a good little worm comes next.

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

Rouleau admits in his oral statement that "Other informed and reasonable persons might reach the opposite conclusion". Like just do your job, you sellout. If you can't convince yourself, how are you going to convince us?

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

I am not surprised that Trudeau's inlaw white washed his crimes. Only question now is what are we in the West going to do about this? We cannot continue to share this nation with the commies. This situation is not sustainable!

CalamityMarcy
CalamityMarcy

[censored] Disgusting....a dark day for Canada...

james.morris
james.morris

[thumbup]

Delby
Delby

Talk about giving Trudeau even more license than he ever before took it upon himself to abuse previously. What a broken country!

MTDEF
MTDEF

ROFL! Of course they did. If you thought this was going to be concluded in any other way than complete exoneration of the Libscum, you are a complete, unmitigated, fool. Truly Canadian. ROFL.

fpenner
fpenner

100%. I knew it was going to end this way. But at least it was great for demonstrating the incompetency of the federal government and the RCMP.

guest688
guest688

What a Joke... not that this is a big surprise... hopefully JT did spend too much of our money to buy these guys. Not sure what else the west needs to be convinced its time to leave this country.. unreconcilable difference!

debramalyk
debramalyk

I'm convinced! The federal government of this once great country is now a bloated totalitarian disaster that no longer serve the people that elect them!

guest310
guest310

of course he did

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

Predictable, oh so predictable. The eponymous 'Dangerous Precedent' has been set.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Agreed. They will be calling emergencies all the time..for any protest.

cj_phd
cj_phd

This outcome was infinitely predictable. A new low for this once great Country.

james.morris
james.morris

[thumbup]

GailMolsberry
GailMolsberry

Bull sh*t!

