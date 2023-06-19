Languages Commissioner Raymond Théberge said the immigration of African francophones is considered “essential” for preserving the French language in Canada.
“We need to recruit where there are pools of French speakers” like Mali and the Ivory Coast, Théberge testified at the Commons Languages committee.
“Francophone immigration is crucial to development of our official languages communities,” said Théberge.
“Statistically speaking, the relative demographic weight of francophones is declining.”
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, census data show French is a third, fourth or fifth language in provinces west of Québec.
Commissioner Théberge counted three “bilingual-designated regions” in Canada: “Mainly the National Capital Region, Montréal, New Brunswick,” he said. “There are none in the West.”
“We need to ensure we recruit immigrants where there are significant francophone populations,” testified Théberge.
“In the past, I think we were focusing in some European regions, but it is clear the future of French is found in Africa and we need to recruit where there are pools of French speakers.”
“I understand the department of Immigration is focusing on Cameroon, but as a former director of the University of Moncton, we had many students who came from Ivory Coast, Mali, Senegal,” said Théberge.
“First of all, we need to seek out people where there are pools of potential candidates.”
In its 2022 Annual Report to Parliament, the department of Immigration showed that out of the 405,999 immigrants who entered Canada, the majority hailed from India (128,000), China (31,000), and the Philippines (18,000). The largest number of refugees came from Afghanistan, Syria, and Eritrea.
The Immigration department proposed that 4% of foreigners admitted into Canada should pass a French language proficiency requirement.
“We will need to aim for a more ambitious target,” said Théberge.
“At the current rate, the demographic weight of French speakers will continue to decline outside of Québec.”
In a briefing note on June 15, 2022, the Cabinet was concerned about the vulnerability of the French language.
“The French language is threatened in North America, including in Québec,” said the note Tabling a Bill Aimed at Strengthening the Official Languages Act.
“Our government is there to protect it.”
According to census figures, 75% of Canadians speak English.
A report from the department of Canadian Heritage showed a majority of Canadians are indifferent towards the French language.
“Positive statements about bilingualism are higher among those living in the eastern part of the country than in the West,” said the Study on the Appreciation and Perception of Canada’s Official Languages.
According to the study, 31% of English speakers expressed interest in French movies or music and 16% claimed to have “a basic knowledge of French, enough to understand in routine situations,” such as ordering in a restaurant.
Census data show nine million people in Canada speak neither official language, including Mandarin and Cantonese (924,000 speakers), Punjabi (520,000), Spanish (317,000), Arabic (286,000) and Tagalog, the Filipino dialect (275,000).
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(18) comments
French in Quebec is dying and they can only delay the inevitable. English is the most spoken language in the world followed by Spanish. Quebec is in surrounded by English and Spanish speaking regions. So how French can't survive since the portion of its speakers is getting smaller. Quebec now talks of bringing more Africans to Canada to bolster the French language, yet how many of them would actually want to settle in Quebec? Many of them may want to settle in Toronto and use English rather than French which wouldn't help Quebec at all.
It's actually really sad that he could make such a statement like that. A lot of African countries have English or French as their official languages. What bothers me is it has divided those people. Some of these Africans don't even see how they treat one another. If all these different countries had not come into Africa things would be different with these people. If anything I feel that they should correct what they did to these people. You can't use people when you feel fit knowing they wont be treated well. Enough is enough
So, here we go again, kiss any meritocratic immigration goodbye and let's bring in people because of what language they speak, what culture they are from or what their beliefs are. but lets not bring people in based on their education, abilities, contribution potential to the country, or anything that makes us move forward as a civilization. The NDP Liberal way, mediocrity or lower, at all costs.
To H3LL with the disgusting French language, only 1 province speaks the puke sounding fake French, and no we don’t need more uneducated and unskilled immigrants who will live off of tax payers and want to change this already dysfunctional country into even more of a corrupt dysfunctional country!
If French is dying, let it die. we dont need to prop it up. Who gives a rats butt...NOT ME.
🤨”none in the west?” There are 15 Francophone schools in AB, on top of usually one class in many schools in every grade that is French Immersion. The last thing 🇨🇦🍁🇨🇦needs is more illegal migrants from Africa to provide “cultural enrichment.” Now do Winnipeg, & Gravelbourg. . . . Maybe he should travel more. . . to the “West” for instance.
Never have I heard such a stupid statement.
Aren't quebeckers considered part of trudeau's "old stock"? Therefore, in trudeau's eyes, shouldn't they be deemed unneeded and unnecessary? Or does quebec want to have a larger majority that will vote for separation? Hmmm.
I wonder how the First Nation view French as a dying language. After all, their languages were the first in this country, and they are dying. Maybe the French should have a little empathy and promote one of the first languages (just to be fair).
The French Language like France is dying . . .
Bringing North Africans to Keybec . . . will only turn Keybec into North Africa.
I truly don't know what to say that wouldn't be considered racist or politically incorrect.
According to the currently accepted archeological record, all humanoids (in one form or another) arose out of Africa somewhere between 2 to 10 million years ago. These humanoids migrated around the world in discrete, but distinct waves.
Some of those migrants made it to the stars, far to many didn't make it out of the stone age.
In the modern world, every rational, compassionate person acknowledges that we must try to give every individual around the world the opportunity to achieve their potential, no matter where they came from, and as we can afford.
No, Mr. Theberge, French culture (like every other culture in Canada) must succeed or fail on it's own merrits....
We cannot accept immigrants to Canada based on their French language skills. We have a responsibility to embrace people who are willing to learn, work and contribute....irregardless of their language/cultural antecedents.
Unfortunately, far too many immigrants to Canada should be deported, not embraced.......French language skills be damned!
[thumbup]
Well said, guest50[thumbup][thumbup]
No, thanks! Québec won't want them. They'll be sent to Regina, Saskatoon, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver, et cetera to increase the French-speaking population.
and that is a given. Punt them westward and paid for with our own money from our energy sector.
What a great reason for African immigrants to come to Canada. Come and we will make sure you cant speak English ever again. Wait its happening in Quebec. I was just going to see if Premier Smith would declare English as the official language of Alberta. What a crock.
To D&J: English as the only official language of Alberta would be a magnificent gesture on Smith's part to put 'absolute' as a stamp of her dedication to the province and to Albertans. Great suggestion.
No thanks from the rest of Canada, imo.
