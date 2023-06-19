French-Commissioner-Theberge
By Mike D'Amour

Languages Commissioner Raymond Théberge said the immigration of African francophones is considered “essential” for preserving the French language in Canada.

“We need to recruit where there are pools of French speakers” like Mali and the Ivory Coast, Théberge testified at the Commons Languages committee.

(18) comments

rianc
rianc

French in Quebec is dying and they can only delay the inevitable. English is the most spoken language in the world followed by Spanish. Quebec is in surrounded by English and Spanish speaking regions. So how French can't survive since the portion of its speakers is getting smaller. Quebec now talks of bringing more Africans to Canada to bolster the French language, yet how many of them would actually want to settle in Quebec? Many of them may want to settle in Toronto and use English rather than French which wouldn't help Quebec at all.

Report Add Reply
Cheryl67
Cheryl67

It's actually really sad that he could make such a statement like that. A lot of African countries have English or French as their official languages. What bothers me is it has divided those people. Some of these Africans don't even see how they treat one another. If all these different countries had not come into Africa things would be different with these people. If anything I feel that they should correct what they did to these people. You can't use people when you feel fit knowing they wont be treated well. Enough is enough

Report Add Reply
guest356
guest356

So, here we go again, kiss any meritocratic immigration goodbye and let's bring in people because of what language they speak, what culture they are from or what their beliefs are. but lets not bring people in based on their education, abilities, contribution potential to the country, or anything that makes us move forward as a civilization. The NDP Liberal way, mediocrity or lower, at all costs.

Report Add Reply
Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

To H3LL with the disgusting French language, only 1 province speaks the puke sounding fake French, and no we don’t need more uneducated and unskilled immigrants who will live off of tax payers and want to change this already dysfunctional country into even more of a corrupt dysfunctional country!

Report Add Reply
BERNHARTMARTENS
BERNHARTMARTENS

If French is dying, let it die. we dont need to prop it up. Who gives a rats butt...NOT ME.

Report Add Reply
lianeboeckx
lianeboeckx

🤨”none in the west?” There are 15 Francophone schools in AB, on top of usually one class in many schools in every grade that is French Immersion. The last thing 🇨🇦🍁🇨🇦needs is more illegal migrants from Africa to provide “cultural enrichment.” Now do Winnipeg, & Gravelbourg. . . . Maybe he should travel more. . . to the “West” for instance.

Report Add Reply
mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Never have I heard such a stupid statement.

Report Add Reply
Delby
Delby

Aren't quebeckers considered part of trudeau's "old stock"? Therefore, in trudeau's eyes, shouldn't they be deemed unneeded and unnecessary? Or does quebec want to have a larger majority that will vote for separation? Hmmm.

Report Add Reply
loga
loga

I wonder how the First Nation view French as a dying language. After all, their languages were the first in this country, and they are dying. Maybe the French should have a little empathy and promote one of the first languages (just to be fair).

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

The French Language like France is dying . . .

Bringing North Africans to Keybec . . . will only turn Keybec into North Africa.

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

I truly don't know what to say that wouldn't be considered racist or politically incorrect.

According to the currently accepted archeological record, all humanoids (in one form or another) arose out of Africa somewhere between 2 to 10 million years ago. These humanoids migrated around the world in discrete, but distinct waves.

Some of those migrants made it to the stars, far to many didn't make it out of the stone age.

In the modern world, every rational, compassionate person acknowledges that we must try to give every individual around the world the opportunity to achieve their potential, no matter where they came from, and as we can afford.

No, Mr. Theberge, French culture (like every other culture in Canada) must succeed or fail on it's own merrits....

We cannot accept immigrants to Canada based on their French language skills. We have a responsibility to embrace people who are willing to learn, work and contribute....irregardless of their language/cultural antecedents.

Unfortunately, far too many immigrants to Canada should be deported, not embraced.......French language skills be damned!

Report Add Reply
Delby
Delby

[thumbup]

Delby

[thumbup]
mikevw81
mikevw81

Well said, guest50[thumbup][thumbup]

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

No, thanks! Québec won't want them. They'll be sent to Regina, Saskatoon, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver, et cetera to increase the French-speaking population.

Report Add Reply
Delby
Delby

and that is a given. Punt them westward and paid for with our own money from our energy sector.

Report Add Reply
D&J
D&J

What a great reason for African immigrants to come to Canada. Come and we will make sure you cant speak English ever again. Wait its happening in Quebec. I was just going to see if Premier Smith would declare English as the official language of Alberta. What a crock.

Report Add Reply
Delby
Delby

To D&J: English as the only official language of Alberta would be a magnificent gesture on Smith's part to put 'absolute' as a stamp of her dedication to the province and to Albertans. Great suggestion.

Report Add Reply
Amy08
Amy08

No thanks from the rest of Canada, imo.

Report Add Reply

