CALGARY — Prime Minister Mark Carney’s promised $60 billion in federal savings will not produce a net spending cut or reduce the deficit, according to a Commons government operations committee report.The committee’s review found the government’s Comprehensive Expenditure Review involves efficiencies and reallocating money while overall spending continues to rise, Blacklock’s Reporter reported.“Liberals promised Canadians $60 billion in savings,” Conservative MP Dan Mazier (Riding Mountain, Manitoba) told the Commons. “However, Treasury Board officials admitted to the committee that government spending will continue to increase.”“Instead, officials described the exercise as a ‘re-allocation’ of spending,” Mazier said. “In other words, the Liberals aren’t saving taxpayers money. They are simply moving money around.”The committee’s report, The Comprehensive Expenditure Review, cited testimony from Finance Department officials that the exercise “will not reduce the deficit.”Department managers said between 55% and 58% of the proposed savings would come from modernizing operations and finding efficiencies within existing resources. The remainder would involve reallocating spending..Auto industry leaders warn Carney against Chinese investment.The report said the planned $60 billion in savings would amount to 4.9% of projected direct program spending in 2028. It also noted the 2026 Spring Economic Update forecast an increase in other direct program expenses.Conservatives challenged the government’s description of the review in a dissenting report.“The Liberal government announced its Comprehensive Expenditure Review with great fanfare, promising $60 billion in savings over five years,” they wrote. “The committee studied that promise. What the committee found is a review that will not reduce spending.”The Parliamentary Budget Office’s October 20 Economic and Fiscal Outlook similarly found no evidence of $60 billion in net savings, reporting that “the deficit is broadly unchanged.”The budget watchdog also warned federal borrowing would significantly exceed cumulative deficits over its forecast period, largely because of loans to Crown corporations and other financial assets.Carney first outlined the $60 billion claim in a November 14, 2025 speech, linking it to reductions in the public service and spending on management consultants.“We are reducing the size of the public service by 10% and cutting management consultants by 20%,” he said.“A series of tough, responsible choices will save Canadian taxpayers a total of $60 billion by restructuring operations, consolidating internal services and right-sizing programs.”Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne repeated the claim to reporters on March 20.“We found $60 billion of savings across different departments of the Government of Canada,” Champagne said.No budget analyst has verified Carney’s claim of $60 billion in net taxpayer savings, according to Blacklock’s.