Dr Anthony Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci

 Photo by CBC News

The US Congress opened its hearing Wednesday before the House Oversight Committee to uncover the origin of the COVID-19 virus and heard Dr. Anthony Fauci covered up the source of the pandemic, in what The Daily Mail called a bombshell.

The Mail reported top scientific advisers told Congress there's "mounting evidence" the worldwide pandemic came from the Wuhan, China, lab where such viruses were being studied.

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Left Coast
Left Coast

From the first time I saw this little Diktator with the Napoleon Complex in 2020 . . . I said this is a fraud & a weasel.

I had read about his shortcomings during the AIDS thing decades earlier . . . unfortunately almost everyone in the NIH circles was on his payroll, as he was given Billions to distribute to his lackies . . .

We now know that he directly financed the illegal Gain of Function Research at the Wuhan Lab . . .

He should be on Trial for his many Crimes . . . but with the current corrupt AG & DOJ you can bet nothing will happen.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.