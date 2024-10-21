News

Committee to investigate Indian government for murder-for-hire

Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly, Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly, Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Western Standard Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Commons Public Safety Committee
Government Of India
Public safety minister Dominic LeBlanc
Blacklock's Reporter
Conservative MP Jasraj Singh Hallan
RCMP Commissioner Michael Duheme
Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news