CALGARY — A Commons committee wants Ottawa to tell Canadians more about which news outlets receive federal support and how the money reaches them. Newsroom payroll rebates can reach $29,750 per employee each year, but the Canada Revenue Agency does not disclose how much each publisher receives.Blacklock’s Reporter found the Commons heritage committee made the recommendation in its report State of the Journalism and Media Sectors. Cabinet cited confidentiality provisions of the Income Tax Act in a 2020 response to the Commons when it declined to identify which publishers applied for rebates, which received them or how much they were paid..Shareholder reports and bankruptcy filings offer a partial accounting. Past annual payments included $13.1 million for Postmedia Network Inc., Canada’s largest newspaper chain, $3.5 million for the now-insolvent SaltWire Network, $3 million for the publisher of the Toronto Star and $2.8 million for the publisher of the Winnipeg Free Press.Witnesses broadly agreed the news industry had faced years of upheaval but differed on Ottawa’s role. Many argued journalism’s role in a democracy justified public support. Others warned subsidies could distort competition, compromise editorial independence, erode public trust and discourage innovation.Conservative MPs said in a supplementary report that Ottawa introduced the subsidies in 2019 as a five-year measure and has since made them permanent. Lethbridge Conservative MP Rachael Thomas told the Commons the arrangement puts independent and community outlets at a disadvantage.“Government subsidies disproportionately benefit legacy media,” said Thomas.