Commons committee moves to clamp down on blind trusts

A Commons committee has voted to review loopholes in conflict of interest rules, zeroing in on blind trusts like the one Prime Minister Mark Carney used to shield his multimillion-dollar stock portfolio.Blacklock's Reporter said Conservative MP Michael Barrett (Leeds–Grenville, Ont.) sponsored the motion, warning Canadians are losing confidence in political institutions. “Now is the time,” Barrett told the ethics committee as the motion passed 5–4.The review will examine whether the Conflict Of Interest Act should be toughened to increase penalties, regulate offshore holdings, restrict blind trusts, and extend disclosure requirements to party leaders and leadership candidates. .Barrett said the changes are aimed at avoiding conflicts or even the appearance of conflicts.Government MPs tried to water down the motion but were defeated. Liberal MP Abdelhaq Sari (Bourassa, Que.) argued tougher rules could discourage private-sector professionals from entering politics. “We need to encourage people and not create barriers,” Sari said.Bloc Québécois MP Luc Thériault dismissed that defense. “We’re not a recruitment agency,” he said, insisting politicians must meet strict standards to protect public trust..Carney has faced criticism for what Conservatives dubbed the “Carney loophole,” after he delayed disclosing details of stock holdings in more than 600 companies — including federal contractors and multinational firms — until after Liberals secured re-election.Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre has demanded reforms requiring all leadership candidates to fully disclose assets and divest from conflicts.“Who does a Prime Minister work for? You pay his salary. He spends your money,” Poilievre said, warning undisclosed financial interests could put leaders at odds with Canadians.