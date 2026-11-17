OTTAWA — The House of Commons is offering to search the parliamentary offices of MPs on the Foreign Affairs Committee twice a year for hidden surveillance devices, as concerns grow over foreign espionage on Parliament Hill.The new security measure was reported Tuesday by Christopher Nardi of the National Post, who learned that House of Commons security would make the inspections available to members of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development.The inspections are designed to pick up any possible listening devices and other technical intrusions in MPs' offices.MPs who take part in the inspections would be given a summary of the findings.The offer doesn't mean surveillance devices have been found in parliamentary offices, though Canadian politicians are undoubtedly still very concerned about foreign interference and intelligence gathering of various kinds..The Foreign Affairs Committee routinely looks at sensitive international issues, including Canada's relationship with China, as well as its relationships with Russia and a number of other countries that have been the subject of Canadian intelligence warnings.MPs also meet with diplomats, foreign officials and representatives of international organizations as part of their parliamentary work.The additional security measures come after years of review around foreign interference targeting Canadian politicians.In 2024, MPs raised concerns in the Commons over a cyber-attack attributed to a foreign actor that targeted MPs involved in discussions with China.The incident has raised questions about whether the MPs were properly apprised of attempts to compromise their communications.Parliament has also looked at physical surveillance in the past..In 1973, the House of Commons considered a breach of privilege after a CTV employee placed a recording device during an NDP caucus meeting.The incident was cited again during parliamentary debate in 2024 as MPs debated protecting their own communications from foreign interference.The new inspection offer adds another security measure for MPs whose committee work is international in nature.