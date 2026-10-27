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Commons rejects Bloc push to restore 15% Netflix streaming tax

Netflix’s record revenue and price hikes portend an economic crash warns economist.
Netflix’s record revenue and price hikes portend an economic crash warns economist.Files
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Donald Trump
Cdnpoli
Netflix
Bloc Quebecois
Crtc
Marc Miller
Todd Doherty
Bill C-11
Martin Champoux
David Myles
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