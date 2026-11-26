A Conservative bid to lower Canadian immigration levels was defeated in the House of Commons Wednesday amid a heated debate over housing shortages, pressure on health care and accusations of racism.MPs voted 175-154 against the motion, which called on Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government to reduce permanent immigration levels to ensure population growth does not outpace housing, employment and public services.Government figures showed 3,341,695 foreign nationals were in Canada on temporary permits last year, with an unknown number remaining in the country illegally after their permits expired, reported Blacklock’s Reporter.“We want an immigration system that puts Canadians first when it comes to health care, jobs and housing,” Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre told the Commons.“We challenge all members of Parliament to support this plan.”The Conservative motion called on MPs to reject what the party described as Carney’s plan to increase permanent immigration next year to historic levels.“The Prime Minister promised he would reverse course on this policy in the last election but it was all an illusion,” said Poilievre.“We can see now that he is heading in the same direction.”Carney has repeatedly defended his government’s immigration policies, claiming significant reductions in the number of newcomers entering Canada.“We have brought the numbers down: foreign students down 80%, asylum seekers down 70%, temporary foreign workers down 60% with a more sustainable level of permanent immigrants as well,” Carney told reporters October 21.Blacklock’s Reporter said no official figures were provided to substantiate Carney’s claims.Bloc Québécois MP Alexis Deschenes questioned the transparency of the federal government’s immigration targets.“The permanent immigration target is set at 380,000 people, then in another paragraph we are told there is an additional target of 200,000 people,” said Deschenes.“That leaves us with more questions than answers. Digging deeper, we see there is yet another target of 80,000 people, which brings the total to 662,000 people.”.Immigration Minister Lena Diab rejected suggestions the government was misleading Canadians.“The numbers that have been announced are maximums, not targets to be met,” said Diab.“The actual number will depend.”Deschenes questioned why the minister had chosen to be “less than honest and forthright” with Canadians.“Our goal in presenting this plan was to be honest,” replied Diab.“Getting immigration right is not simply about deciding how many people Canada should welcome. It is about understanding what our country needs.”The debate turned increasingly acrimonious when Liberal MP Kevin Lamoureux, parliamentary secretary to the Government House Leader, accused Conservatives of fuelling anti-immigrant sentiment.“The Conservatives’ approach on immigration is borderline racist, quite frankly,” said Lamoureux.Calgary Nose Hill Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner fired back.“We know the Liberals are desperate when they are pulling this out,” she said.Bloc Québécois MP Mario Beaulieu also rejected the accusations, defending the right of parliamentarians to debate immigration levels.“The Bloc believes it is healthy for a democracy to be able to debate immigration issues,” said Beaulieu.“The Liberals should get off their high horse and stop politicizing this issue.”