CMHC

Courtesy uldgroup.ca

 By Dave Naylor

Members of the House of Commons human resources committee seek Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) records to determine if a director recused herself under a conflict of interest code. Director Janice Abbott of Vancouver is CEO of a building society that received millions in federal aid, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“It would be difficult for me to comment specifically on that,” Paul Mason, senior vice-president of CMHC, testified at committee hearings. Mason agreed to submit minutes of board meetings regarding Director Abbott.

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

gtkeough
gtkeough

With 0 punishment or accountability forced on any of the kids / Liberals / NDP robbing the candy store, don't expect any change. How many times does it have to be proven, if it walks, smells, & looks like a skunk, one can safely bet, it is. The lead skunk, Trudope, seems full of rabies...staggers around while foaming at the mouth.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

TheCorruption is massive and evident on most levels..

I often feel they need to just 'drain the swamp ' as the orange man said. I cant think of a better phrase to state what is needed.

Report Add Reply
Maloneisright
Maloneisright

Alberta Chief Executive Office Alberta Investment was past president of CMHC. He told a wopper to the Parliamentary Committee investigating whether CMHC had paid UBC to do a study on personal residence taxation in Canada for the Liberals. He was caught and left CMHC to Alberta, maybe time for an audit at Alberta Investment,

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.