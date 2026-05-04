Commons tracks Canadians’ Facebook posts about MPs in internal security files

House of Commons officials are keeping detailed internal records on what Canadians say about their elected representatives online, including comments posted to social media, according to testimony at a parliamentary committee.Deputy Sergeant-at-Arms Paul Mellon told MPs the Commons maintains what he described as a “very robust records management system” that catalogues incidents involving members of Parliament, including online remarks that may be critical or offensive. Blacklock's Reporter said the system allows officials to sort and analyze posts, including those deemed misogynistic or otherwise abusive.Mellon offered few details on why the records are kept or how they are used, but said the database tracks “every single incident” and can break down complaints by category, including gender-based harassment.His comments came as MPs raised concerns about the tone of online discourse, with Liberal MP Anita Vandenbeld asking whether officials track threats differently based on gender or identity. Mellon confirmed the system can differentiate such data and acknowledged that female MPs are often the target of misogynistic comments.Despite concerns about online harassment, Mellon said complaint levels have not increased in the past year. He told the committee incidents peaked in 2024 and have since levelled off, with a steady volume of reports continuing into this year. Online complaints in particular remain widespread, though not rising, he said..Mellon added most threats against MPs originate within Canada, though some come from abroad.Questions about foreign interference drew guarded responses from Commons officials. Bloc Québécois MP Christine Normandin pressed for details on which countries were behind threats targeting parliamentarians.Chief information officer Benoit Dicaire pointed to familiar geopolitical actors, naming China, India and Russia as countries known to devote resources to targeting elected officials. He declined to elaborate on additional or emerging threats, citing security concerns.House administration officials also refused to disclose specifics about the records they maintain. A spokesperson for the Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms said files may include both criminal and non-criminal complaints, but details are withheld for security reasons.The testimony comes amid lingering criticism that federal officials have failed to adequately inform MPs about serious threats. .Two MPs — Conservative Garnett Genuis and Liberal John McKay — were identified as targets in that breach but were not notified at the time, prompting calls for better communication between security agencies and elected officials.A senior Public Safety official later acknowledged there is a need to improve how parliamentarians are briefed on threats, an issue that remains unresolved as concerns over surveillance, harassment and foreign interference continue to collide on Parliament Hill.