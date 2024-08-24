Commons trade committee to consider new tariffs on China

The Commons trade committee has agreed to hold hearings on imposing new tariffs against China, following a motion by Conservative MP Ryan Williams (Bay of Quinte, Ont.). "Our inaction invites further aggression from countries like China that will see our delay as weakness," Williams warned, highlighting the need to address the contentious relationship with China, which has been marked by allegations of foreign interference and unfair trade practices."We face a contentious relationship with China. We have had allegations of foreign interference. We have had unfair trade practices. When we talk about electric vehicles, aluminum, and steel, I can tell you right now the way China subsidizes these industries."Blacklock's Reporter says Williams pointed to the United States' recent actions on May 14, when it imposed significant tariffs on Chinese imports, including a 25% tariff on steel, aluminum, critical minerals, and electric vehicle batteries, a 50% tariff on semiconductors and solar cells, and a 100% tariff on Chinese electric vehicles."The stakes really could not be higher for Canada’s economic future," ChryWilliams emphasized. "We talk about the money invested, but we ought to talk about jobs. The Americans didn’t hesitate to protect jobs and industries. Canadians right now are waiting three months to hear whether we will mirror the tariffs put on those industries."Williams' motion called for a study on "the impact of tariffs on local industries and use of trade remedies to protect against Chinese electric vehicles." He also proposed that testimony be summoned from key ministers, including Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, Trade Minister Mary Ng, Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne, and Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly.Cabinet announced a 30-day Customs Tariff review on June 24, focusing on trade practices in the electric vehicle market, but no specific remedies have been proposed yet.Liberal MPs expressed mixed reactions during the committee discussions. MP Terry Sheehan (Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.), parliamentary secretary for labour, expressed support for tariffs, stating, "Obviously our government is fully supportive of the auto industry. Tariffs work."Committee chair Liberal MP Judy Sgro (Humber River-Black Creek, Ont.) noted that there was no objection to the study. However, MP Chandra Arya (Nepean, Ont.) cautioned against blindly following the U.S. lead on tariffs, warning of potential retaliation from China."Canada is not the United States," Arya stressed. "The United States is a superpower, a major economic power, a major military power. Every single country thinks twice before they retaliate against any move the United States tries to make, including imposing import duties. We are not the United States."Arya further questioned the potential consequences of imposing tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, asking, "Which domestic sector are we willing to throw under the bus to impose this? Is it the canola growers who export to China or the beef exporters or the pork exporters? Which of these Canadian exports to China are we willing to sacrifice to impose these duties on electric vehicles?"