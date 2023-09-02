BC wildfires

BC wildfires

The Communist Party of Canada claimed this week that capitalism is responsible for the August wildfire season, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.

People's Voice, a Communist Party of Canada publication, stated trees planted by forestry companies following capitalist practices were more likely to catch fire compared to other trees.

al.litchfield
al.litchfield

Some simple math. 347 million hectares of forest absorb 3470 million tons of CO2 per year (https://onetreeplanted.org/blogs/stories/how-much-co2-does-tree-absorb). 3470 million tons are 3470 megatons. 1 megaton = .907 megatonnes. 3470 megatons = 3147 megatonnes of C02 absorbed annually. Official Canada govt claims we emitted 670 megatonnes of CO2 in 2021 (https://publications.gc.ca/collections/collection_2023/eccc/En81-4-1-2021-eng.pdf). We are already way past "net zero", folks.

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

[thumbup]

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Don't pi$$ on my back and tell me it's raining. Everyone knows it is the commies who are lighting the fires.

Jane V
Jane V

Oh? I thought is was Geeboat's terrorist friends. Perhaps they are one and the same?

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Soooo, go up alng the east slopes and check out a natural lodgepole pine forest. It is all lodgepole pine and spruce. It burns very well from what I have seen from past burns.

Methinks the bigger problem is industry (communist drill oilwells too!) and communities (communists need houses too!) preventing widespread natural burns to clear the forests. Ideology really isnt a factor, incorrect forest management is.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

The Communist party of Canada? Do you mean the Liberal/NDP regime? Because those are the communists in power right now. “Communism is simply socialism in hurry”.

DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies

This is somewhat true. There’s a lack of biodiversity in a planted forest. However fires are also raging in natural forests because we haven’t let them burn in previous decades when they needed to and now they’re all burning at once. It’s how nature gets rid of its old dead waste. It’s also true that communists have murdered more people than the naz is did and have been proven to be a failed ideology brought about by a complete useless university bum called Carl Marx who had all kinds of ideas but didn’t know anything about how “things really work”. Therefore the communist party should shut up and delve into a little bit of their own history. Any comments coming from them are valueless and possibly even dangerous due to the increased number of extremely gullible and easily swayed haters that we seem to be producing in this country.

martina1
martina1

Well said! What a bunch of self-righteous loonies. How many trees would get planted if communists ran things?

Jane V
Jane V

[thumbup]

