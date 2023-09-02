Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
The Communist Party of Canada claimed this week that capitalism is responsible for the August wildfire season, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
People's Voice, a Communist Party of Canada publication, stated trees planted by forestry companies following capitalist practices were more likely to catch fire compared to other trees.
“Canada’s carbon offset programs incentivize corporations to plant trees to ‘offset’ their pollution,” said the People’s Voice.
“The trees planted under these schemes are pinnacles of so-called capitalist efficiency.”
“They are densely packed clusters of single species which are extremely vulnerable to fire but are cheap to plant and fulfil legal requirements,” said the commentary.
“Their vulnerability stands in contrast to highly resistant, biologically diverse natural forests whose variety of flora resists uncontrollable spread of fire and dampens its severity substantially.”
The commentary, headlined “Capitalism Makes Wildfires More Destructive,” provided no source data.
“If the federal and provincial governments were serious about protecting communities from the direct danger of fire and the health risks associated with smoke, indigenous communities would be returned the authority to remove corporate interests from their land and manage the resources traditionally which contributed to healthy, sustainable ecosystems which dominated prior to colonization,” it said.
Information from the department of Natural Resources showed between 2007 and 2017, forestry companies and provinces in Canada planted a total of 5.6 billion trees.
“We harvest less than one percent of our forests in Canada,” Beth MacNeil, assistant deputy minister of Natural Resources, testified at 2020 Commons Natural Resources committee hearings.
“What we harvest, by law, has to be replaced.”
“Canada is a world leader, as you know, in sustainable forest management,” said MacNeil.
“What that actually means is if you harvest a tree, you’re legally obligated to plant one.”
According to the Yale School of Forestry, Canada has around 318 billion trees.
“It is approximately one-quarter of the world’s remaining original forests,” wrote Yale.
Statistics Canada, in a 2018 report Human Activity and the Environment: Forests in Canada, said, even in cities, tree cover averaged 14,400 square feet per person.
The department of Natural Resources in a 2020 commentary How Much Forest Does Canada Have? counted 347 million hectares, the equivalent of more than 858 million acres, most of it on Crown land.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(9) comments
Some simple math. 347 million hectares of forest absorb 3470 million tons of CO2 per year (https://onetreeplanted.org/blogs/stories/how-much-co2-does-tree-absorb). 3470 million tons are 3470 megatons. 1 megaton = .907 megatonnes. 3470 megatons = 3147 megatonnes of C02 absorbed annually. Official Canada govt claims we emitted 670 megatonnes of CO2 in 2021 (https://publications.gc.ca/collections/collection_2023/eccc/En81-4-1-2021-eng.pdf). We are already way past "net zero", folks.
[thumbup]
Don't pi$$ on my back and tell me it's raining. Everyone knows it is the commies who are lighting the fires.
Oh? I thought is was Geeboat's terrorist friends. Perhaps they are one and the same?
Soooo, go up alng the east slopes and check out a natural lodgepole pine forest. It is all lodgepole pine and spruce. It burns very well from what I have seen from past burns.
Methinks the bigger problem is industry (communist drill oilwells too!) and communities (communists need houses too!) preventing widespread natural burns to clear the forests. Ideology really isnt a factor, incorrect forest management is.
The Communist party of Canada? Do you mean the Liberal/NDP regime? Because those are the communists in power right now. “Communism is simply socialism in hurry”.
This is somewhat true. There’s a lack of biodiversity in a planted forest. However fires are also raging in natural forests because we haven’t let them burn in previous decades when they needed to and now they’re all burning at once. It’s how nature gets rid of its old dead waste. It’s also true that communists have murdered more people than the naz is did and have been proven to be a failed ideology brought about by a complete useless university bum called Carl Marx who had all kinds of ideas but didn’t know anything about how “things really work”. Therefore the communist party should shut up and delve into a little bit of their own history. Any comments coming from them are valueless and possibly even dangerous due to the increased number of extremely gullible and easily swayed haters that we seem to be producing in this country.
Well said! What a bunch of self-righteous loonies. How many trees would get planted if communists ran things?
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.