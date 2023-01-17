Jordan Peterson

Multiple community organizations requested prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson’s show at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa be stopped. 

“The toxic, and often violent, rhetoric touted by Peterson — whose quasi-academic ideas are misogynistic, homophobic, transphobic, and racist led to an increased environment of hate, especially toward the trans community, that has been very present in Ottawa,” said the organizations in a Monday letter to the Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and Ottawa city council. 

PersonOne
PersonOne

Amazing times. When general population is calling for censorship, you know it will be a tough fight. They wont see the light until someone censors them.

northrungrader
northrungrader

They are not the general population, they are the small, fringe, vocal minority that justin likes to pander too. Fits in with his small, fringe minority liberal government. Less than 33% of Canadians voted liberal, yet he's still the supreme leader.

