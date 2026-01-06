Comox Valley man charged in violent home invasion, sex assault of 83-year-old woman

Comox Valley RCMP have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with a violent break-in at the home of an 83-year-old woman in Courtenay on December 28, 2025. The incident, which occurred around 7:30 a.m., involved a masked intruder wearing dark clothing and sunglasses.Matthew Russell McCharles-Carter has been charged with multiple criminal offences, including sexual assault, break and enter, unlawful confinement, assault, uttering threats, theft over $5,000, possession and use of a stolen credit card, possession of property obtained by crime, and disguising his face with intent to commit an offence.The investigation, led by the Comox Valley RCMP Major Crime Unit, included extensive support from frontline officers and the Integrated Forensic Identification Section. Police say the arrest reflects the seriousness with which they handle such cases, emphasizing victim safety, dignity, and holding offenders accountable.McCharles-Carter is currently being held in custody as the criminal process moves forward. Authorities continue to investigate the matter.