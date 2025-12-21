Companies and supervisor fined $216,000 after serious workplace injury in Edson

An oil and gas company, an engineering firm and a supervisor have been collectively penalized $216,000 following a serious workplace injury at a site near Edson, Alberta, last year.The three parties pleaded guilty on December 11, 2025, in the Edson Court of Justice to charges under the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Act. Canlin Resources Partnership, the prime contractor, admitted failing to ensure an employer on site was aware of existing or potential hazards. Ulysses Engineering Inc., the contracting employer, pleaded guilty to the same offence, while supervisor Matthew Morris admitted failing to take necessary precautions to protect a worker under his supervision. Other charges against the three were withdrawn by the Crown.The incident occurred March 21, 2024, when a worker using a torch to cut a wellhead casing was struck and seriously injured after the wellhead dislodged during a well abandonment process..Under a creative sentence, Canlin Resources Partnership was ordered to pay $116,000 to Red Deer Polytechnic to create a training program on the safe use of oxy-acetylene torch systems, targeting students and underrepresented groups in the trades. Ulysses Engineering Inc. was fined $75,000, including the victim fine surcharge, and placed under two years of enhanced regulatory supervision. Morris received a $25,000 fine, including the victim fine surcharge, and 1.5 years of enhanced regulatory supervision.The creative sentence option allows funds that would otherwise be paid as fines to be directed toward initiatives that improve workplace health and safety. Both the companies and supervisor, as well as the Crown, have up to 30 days to appeal the convictions or penalties..Alberta’s OHS laws set minimum health and safety standards for workplaces and give guidance to help employers protect workers. Charges can be laid when failure to follow the rules results in a serious injury or fatality.Enhanced regulatory supervision requires the convicted party to complete measures designed to improve corporate or individual health and safety practices.Victim fine surcharges are payable to the Crown, though payments under creative sentences are directed to other approved organizations or projects.