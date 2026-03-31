Complaint filed after Winnipeg police failed to respond to 911 calls during violent university protest involving Widdowson

A formal complaint has been filed against the Winnipeg Police Service after officers allegedly failed to respond to repeated 911 calls during a violent confrontation at the University of Winnipeg involving academic Frances Widdowson.The complaint, submitted March 24 by lawyers funded by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, calls on Manitoba’s Law Enforcement Review Agency to investigate what it describes as a failure by police to respond to at least eight separate emergency calls during the September 26, 2025 incident.According to the filing, the confrontation escalated over the course of the afternoon despite prior warnings of potential unrest. Police had been alerted days in advance about possible protests, and Widdowson herself forwarded threats she received online. Campus security also contacted police ahead of the event and shared updates on the day it took place.Violence began shortly after Widdowson arrived on campus, with her videographer, Daniel Page, reportedly confronted and having his camera grabbed. The first 911 call was made around 2:20 p.m. after an attendee was injured, followed by multiple additional calls from campus security and event participants over the next hour. .One caller reportedly warned police of an organized gang presence and was told officers would attend, but none arrived.The complaint cites video evidence indicating the situation deteriorated as the afternoon progressed, with protesters becoming increasingly aggressive while campus security largely observed. It alleges at least 28 assaults occurred, including shoving, spitting, choking, punching and unlawful confinement, along with multiple threats and incidents of property damage. Widdowson was allegedly assaulted several times and at one point surrounded by protesters attempting to drag her away. Page was also forced off campus and later assaulted when he returned.Constitutional lawyer Glenn Blackett said the lack of police response undermines fundamental freedoms. “Constitutional freedoms are illusory if government doesn’t maintain basic law and order,” he said, arguing the absence of law enforcement emboldened protesters and escalated the violence.Blackett added police have not explained why officers failed to respond to the emergency calls, raising questions about whether resources were diverted elsewhere.The complaint asks the Law Enforcement Review Agency to determine whether officers committed a disciplinary default by failing to assist and properly exercise their duties during the incident.