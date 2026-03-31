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Complaint filed after Winnipeg police failed to respond to 911 calls during violent university protest involving Widdowson

Widdowson accosted in crowd
Widdowson accosted in crowdCourtesy of Daniel Page
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Cdnpoli
Winnipeg Police Service
Francis Widdowson
Glenn Blackett
Jccf
Manpoli
University Of Winnipeg

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