Complete guide to Canada's new retaliatory tariffs on US goods

CALGARY — It's official folks — the feds have now placed retaliatory tariffs on US goods, and consumers will soon be the ones paying.As of Tuesday, "dollar for dollar" tariffs were placed on a significant portion of US goods in response to the US placed 50% tariffs on $27.6 billion Canadian goods in late August. The tariffs will range from 15%, 25%, and 50%, depending on the product, though it can be confusing navigating what particular products are being targeted and by how much in tax.But have no fear, your retaliatory tariff list is here since the Western Standard has compiled it to guide for consumers in light of this tariff chaos....The following are 15% tariffs which apply to US goods:1. Select tools, dies, and moulds.2. Certain types of air conditioners.Units and parts of air conditioners. 3. Certain lifting/handling/loading machinery. 4. Agricultural equipment and parts.Mowers, harvesting machinery, etc. .Next up, 25% tariffs which apply to even more goods:1. Dairy productsIncluding select cheeses.2. Select household appliances and articlesRanging from refrigerators, freezers, washing machines/dryers, dishwashers, microwaves, vacuum cleaners, carpets, stoves, tables, radiators, cookware, etc.3. Paper productsToilet paper, paper towels, handkerchiefs, etc..4. Electronic partsCertain wires/cables, etc.5. Wood and lumberSelect sawn softwood, including pine, fir, spruce, etc.6. Machinery and equipmentSome power tools, railway/transport equipment, lawn mowers, etc..Last up, the highest hit, 50% tariffs on the following US goods:1. Dairy productsMilk, cream, whey, and whey protein.2. Select sweeteners and extractsHoney, molasses, and malt extract.3. CosmeticsPerfumes, eau de toilettes, makeup, nail polish, hair products, etc..4. Wood products Plywood, veneered panels, wood charcoal, etc.5. Paper productsTissue and towel stock, envelopes, stationery, paperboards, notebooks, paper cups and dishes, etc.6. ClothingAn innocent victim to the tariffs, this includes dresses, trousers, different kinds of coats, garments, hats, footwear, clothing, textiles, etc..7. Steel, aluminum, and iron productsCoils, wires, rods, foil, pipes, bars, rails, etc.8. Furniture/home appliancesRefrigerators, freezers, cabinets, metal furniture, wooden furniture, etc.9. Motorcycles.10. Gym and exercise equipmentGolf clubs, gym equipment, etc.11. Entertainment Video game consoles and machines, amusement machines, casino games, billiards, etc.