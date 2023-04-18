Justin Trudeau

Justin Trudeau

 Courtesy Wikimedia Commons

The federal government’s gross debt increased by 50% since the start of the Trudeau government’s first mandate, shows an Economic Note published this morning by the Montreal Economic Institute.

The debt burden was growing steadily, according to Nathalie Elgrably-Lévy, senior economist at the MEI and author of the note, available at https://www.iedm.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/note062023_en.pdf.

