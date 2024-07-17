Congressman says Trump security failure could have been intentional

DEI was almost D-I-E for Donald Trump, alleges former sniper and Florida Republican congressman Cory Mills.Mills made his comments in a Fox News segment recently publicized by popular conservative YouTuber Benny Johnson.."if you saw someone climbing onto a roof that you hadn't authorized any clearance on...the minute that that local law enforcement [saw him], who apparently had a rifle pointed on him, there should have been an emergency frequency comms channel that they could have said, 'We have a shooter on the roof,'" Mills said."Secret service should have rushed the stage and immediate took the president and took him off and then responded to the counter sniper. The shot should not have gone off; that is the failure in itself."Mills said good security prevents any incident from occurring in the first place. He said basic precautions would have been enough to do this."Even if you would have left a law enforcement officer's patrol car in that parking lot with the lights on, that could have been a deterrence. But when you have nothing that is actually showing force protection, you're encouraging this."Look, I'm not sure about who the individuals are on the individual detail Secret Service. But I can tell you under this Biden administration, the one thing I've seen is massive DEI hires. And I can tell you, when you primarily go after D-E-I, you end up with D-I-E."Mills was left to conclude God must have protected Trump because the Secret Service sure didn't."The bottom line is this is a massive security breach. This is a huge failure and is negligence at best," he said."Trump's a very large man. This is a shot that within five minutes, I could teach you to make nine out of 10 times. So this is divine intervention. This God having his protective hand and wearing Ephesians 6 the armor of God over the president because this right here--a millisecond or a millimeter and change, and this isn't an attempted assassination, this is an assassination of a president."Mills said the failure to protect Trump was so great, he wonders if it was intentional."Bottom line is that this is massive negligence to the point of me speculating on what was intentional and what wasn't," Mills said."What do you say when President Biden says, 'It's time to put a target on Trump?' That in my opinion is the inciteful rhetoric. That's the stuff that they would have went after for the J6 stuff. So why don't we have our own J13 investigation?"The neglect may be part of a larger pattern. Elsewhere in Johnson's video, Dan Bongino, a former Secret Service Agent who protected Hillary Clinton, said multiple reliable sources have told him better security for Trump has been a long-ignored concern."There have been repeated requests to increase the security footprint around not just the residences of Donald Trump, but the body itself. And they have been rebuffed."Similar comments have been made by combat-decorated Green Beret Mike Waltz, who, like Mills, is now a Florida congressman.