ConocoPhillips Canada renews $125,000 commitment to whooping crane conservation efforts at Wilder Institute

ConocoPhillips Canada has reaffirmed its commitment to wildlife conservation with a renewed $125,000 contribution for the 2024/2025 period to support one of North America’s most endangered bird species, the whooping crane. This funding will back the Wilder Institute’s Whooping Crane Recovery Program, a critical breeding initiative aimed at preserving and growing whooping crane populations.“ConocoPhillips’ renewed investment in our Whooping Crane Recovery Program is more than just a generous contribution—it’s a powerful example of the impact that partnerships can achieve,” said Kathryne Gibson, Director of Development at the Wilder Institute. “Through collaborations like this, we can secure the resources and support needed to address the complex challenges faced by species like the whooping crane.”The whooping crane population has made a remarkable recovery from a historic low of just 21 wild birds in the 1940s to roughly 600 wild birds today, largely due to collaborative conservation efforts. Listed as Endangered on the IUCN Red List, the whooping crane is one of only three bird species in Canada facing such a critical status.Since 1992, the Wilder Institute has worked tirelessly to breed and release whooping cranes back into the wild. ConocoPhillips Canada, a longtime partner in this mission, has supported the program for nearly three decades. Cranes hatched at the Institute’s Archibald Biodiversity Centre are integrated into breeding flocks and some are released into wild populations, with the program’s ultimate goal being to establish two self-sustaining, genetically stable populations.“ConocoPhillips Canada is proud to support the critical work of the Wilder Institute in building the population of whooping cranes in the wild,” said Kathryn Johnson, Vice President of Corporate Services at ConocoPhillips Canada. “Our nearly three-decade partnership underscores our belief that collaboration is key to helping to solve the world’s toughest conservation challenges.”This collaboration is essential for advancing conservation solutions, promoting biodiversity, and creating a sustainable future for both wildlife and people.For more information on the conservation program, visit the Wilder Institute’s Whooping Crane page.