Conrad Black

National Post founder and columnist Conrad Black said in Canada, conservatism is the alternative to liberalism. 

 Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

National Post founder and columnist Conrad Black said Canada and the United States need regime change because their capacity to govern has been diminished. 

“We could slightly replicate the tale of the Tortoise and the Hare,” said Black in a Friday keynote speech at the Canada Strong and Free Network (CSFN) National Conference. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

Mr Black is very well informed and eloquent and I consider what he is saying anytime he speaks. Here he's regurgitating what anybody with a modicum of attention and intellect has been saying for the last three plus years.

Report Add Reply
JER
JER

Maybe it's time for MEANINGFUL recall legislation too? Also term limits? Including senior bureaucrats? This may go a long way in cleaning up the endless corruption we witness in our current crop of politicians and bureaucrats.

Report Add Reply
Raz
Raz

AND new laws that DO NOT protect elected officials from law breaking wrong doing!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.