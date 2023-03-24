National Post founder and columnist Conrad Black said Canada and the United States need regime change because their capacity to govern has been diminished.
“We could slightly replicate the tale of the Tortoise and the Hare,” said Black in a Friday keynote speech at the Canada Strong and Free Network (CSFN) National Conference.
.@ConradMBlack said Canada needs regime change. Could be like “the Tortoise and the Hare.” pic.twitter.com/YMJWjboUfN— Jonathan Bradley (@JBradleyWS) March 24, 2023
Black said he regrets speaking unflatteringly of the American government while President Joe Biden visits Ottawa. He said he always respects the Office of the President of the United States and the holder of it.
Despite American media trying to disguise the fact, he called the current American administration “a disaster.” Some of the problems he complained about were inflation, workforce shrinkage, and illegal immigrants flooding across the southern border.
Black went on to say this will be indefensible in the elections next year. He added the best example of the destruction of the American system is the investigations into former president Donald Trump.
Having known Trump for 25 years, Black is well aware of his shortcomings and knows how dirty politics can be. The leadership of the intelligence agencies were complicit in promoting allegations of him colluding with Russia during the 2016 election.
He said the former president was subjected to two unfounded impeachment trials. He alleged he lost because of mail-in ballots.
Black reminded people Trump was accused of fomenting an insurrection despite offering National Guards to protect the Capitol Building. If the American justice system indicts him because of a blackmail attempt by porn star Stormy Daniels, he said it will “either assure his re-election or confirm the United States is no longer in its most important constitutional function based on a society of laws.”
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis refused to object to Trump being indicted. If DeSantis cannot do damage control or defend him, Black said he will have to wait until 2028.
He continued by saying Quebec is trying to remove English from Canada. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making people feel guilty by saying Canada committed genocide against indigenous people.
Black said Trudeau is unfit to be re-elected. Apart from these problems, Canada is suffering from a deficit in business capital.
.@ConradMBlack said @JustinTrudeau does not deserve to be re-elected. Calls education systems unemployment deferral scheme. pic.twitter.com/1iOMCzmICF— Jonathan Bradley (@JBradleyWS) March 24, 2023
Canada has fallen in per capita quality of life measurements. South Korea is about to pass it.
He said the education system is an unemployment deferral scheme. People are graduating from fields where they cannot make a living.
Black concluded by saying he believes Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre will win. Poilievre will be able to defend himself against the media.
“No one in our history has won four consecutive full terms except (John A.) Macdonald and (Wilfrid) Laurier,” he said.
“And the amiable incumbent is not in their category.”
Macdonald and Laurier were the two prime ministers winning four terms. @ConradMBlack said @JustinTrudeau is not among them. pic.twitter.com/34e0p1MPbO— Jonathan Bradley (@JBradleyWS) March 24, 2023
CSFN Chair Michael Binnion introduced Black by saying he's done a ton for the conservative movement.
“I think he’s one of the greatest intellects I’ve ever met,” said Binnion.
“He continues to be a contributor to Canadian politics and to Canada.”
Poilievre said in a speech at the CSFN National Conference on Thursday Trudeau is separating people to build up power.
“We’re going to turn the hurt Trudeau has caused into the hope Canadians need,” he said.
.@PierrePoilievre pledged to turn hope into hope. Bring back the common sense of common people. pic.twitter.com/2NEeqVUgHZ— Jonathan Bradley (@JBradleyWS) March 23, 2023
He said the Conservatives will cancel major spending increases. They will bring in a pay as you go law, which will require every dollar of spending to find a dollar of saving.
(3) comments
Mr Black is very well informed and eloquent and I consider what he is saying anytime he speaks. Here he's regurgitating what anybody with a modicum of attention and intellect has been saying for the last three plus years.
Maybe it's time for MEANINGFUL recall legislation too? Also term limits? Including senior bureaucrats? This may go a long way in cleaning up the endless corruption we witness in our current crop of politicians and bureaucrats.
AND new laws that DO NOT protect elected officials from law breaking wrong doing!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.