Conrad Black

Conrad Black

 Photo by Lee Harding, Western Standard

In a dinner address in Winnipeg, Conrad Black told the audience who he knew Donald Trump to be, a depiction much different than the one given to CNN viewers.

The 78-year-old entrepreneur and former media mogul credited Trump with “making billions of dollars as a quality builder, not a schlock builder like his father was ... in what must be the toughest real estate market in the world.”

Tags

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.