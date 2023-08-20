In his latest book, Conrad Black argues civil rights aren’t just an American phenomenon and Canada has a “remarkable tapestry” in its own battle for equality.
In his latest book, Conrad Black argues civil rights aren’t just an American phenomenon and Canada has a “remarkable tapestry” in its own battle for equality.
Forgotten History: Civil Rights in Canada was written for The Democracy Fund (TDF).
In a press release, TDF said the book is a timely “must read” because the concept of individual rights “has taken center stage in Canadian public discourse” through “high-profile controversies.”
These include the invocation of the Emergencies Act, disputes over gender identification pronouns, and clashes over religious accommodations and language rights.
The book delves into the evolution of rights from the days of New France, through the British colonial period and 156 years of Confederation.
Its goal was to provide a comprehensive exploration of the development of rights and freedoms in the Canadian context to convey a deeper understanding of the forces that have shaped the nation.
TDF said Black was the right man for the task.
“Black's unique perspective as the Historian in Residence for TDF, combined with his distinguished career as a columnist, historian and media commentator, brings a fresh and insightful lens to this important subject."
"His extensive educational background, including degrees from Carleton, Laval, and McGill universities, contributes to the depth and accuracy of the historical narrative presented in the book,” TDF said in a press release.
“Forgotten History: Civil Rights in Canada is a must-read for anyone seeking a deeper understanding of Canada's historical journey towards a more just and equitable society.”
The 142-page book is available at ForgottenHistoryBook.com or on Amazon.
Black spoke of his book with a fireside as a backdrop during a two-minute promo on YouTube.
“Many recent events in Canadian public life have highlighted the evolution of the concept of individual rights in the country."
"It was at the forefront of the controversy over the truckers and the invocation of the Emergencies Act last year, and was the entire substance of the dispute between Professor Jordan Peterson and the administration of the University of Toronto and those who wish to coerce him into addressing them and the new pronouns that vary or obscure gender identification,” Black said.
“Although rights are enunciated in the Constitution and in the Charter of Rights and Freedoms attached to it, and violations of rights have been addressed in the Criminal Code throughout Canada's history as an autonomous country, the profusion of human rights tribunals and the increasing tendency for subgroups of society aggressively to pursue identity politics have all combined to make the question of individual rights, one of increasingly frequent emphasis."
"This trend has been amplified by controversies over adaptations of our role to accommodate religious affiliation and over language rights of minorities in both official languages in Canada.”
Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)
Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
