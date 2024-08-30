Cons neck and neck with NDP in first poll since suspension of BC United-Liberals' campaign

A poll conducted by Pallas Data on Thursday has found that the BC Conservatives and BC NDP are neck and neck.It is the first major survey released in the wake of BC United-Liberals leader Kevin Falcon's decision to suspend his party's campaign.According to the poll, 44% of British Columbians plan on voting for David Eby's incumbents, while 43% said they would be supporting John Rustad and his crew of newcomers. The margin of error was +/- 3.4%, meaning the two parties are essentially tied. The Conservatives were more popular in rural BC, while the NDP still maintained a sizeable lead on Vancouver Island. Greater Vancouver skewed slightly left, but the two parties were still within 5%..One model using the data found that it would result in a hung parliament, with the NDP taking 47 seats to the Conservatives' 46.Nearly half of the 821 respondents said they believed the province was "headed in the wrong direction," with the vast majority of those who argued things were fine identifying as NDP voters. Women, and those over 65 were also more likely to believe Eby had done a good job as premier.When asked about Falcon's move, over 40% said they disapproved, compared to 32% who approved. The results fell along party lines, with NDP and Green voters falling into the former camp and Conservatives into the latter.In a press release, Pallas Data founder and CEO Dr. Joseph Angolano argued that Falcon's decision "did not have the intended effect of giving the Conservatives a bigger lead over the NDP, at least not immediately.""These results mean either one of two things," he added. "The first is that voters are still considering their options in the context of this news about BC United’s halting of its campaign. The other is that the bulk of right-of-centre United supporters had already left for the Conservatives before Falcon's announcement, and those remaining supporters were sticking around under the United brand because they did not feel ideologically aligned with the Conservatives."Angolano suggested that the results showed BC United was "more a coalition of centrist voters," and that, "some of those voters will go to the NDP and Greens now that United have left the ballot.".This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.