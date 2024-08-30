News

Cons neck and neck with NDP in first poll since suspension of BC United-Liberals' campaign

The Conservatives were more popular in rural BC, while the NDP still maintained a sizeable lead on Vancouver Island.
David Eby and John Rustad
David Eby and John RustadIllustration by Jarryd Jaeger, Western Standard
