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Conservative bill seeks mandatory compensation for church arsons and vandalism

The destruction of a church in Beiseker, Alberta, last December.
The destruction of a church in Beiseker, Alberta, last December. Courtesy RCMP
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Cdnpoli
Arson
Chris Bittle
Bob Zimmer
Kelly Block
Church Fires
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