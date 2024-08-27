Conservative candidate slams BC NDP after finding out mother exposed to drug fumes in Victoria care home

The Conservative Party of British Columbia's candidate for Langford-Highlands has slammed the BC NDP after finding out that his own mother was being exposed to illicit drugs at her long-term care home in Victoria.In an emotional rant on X, Mike Harris called the situation "unacceptable," citing it as yet another example of the governing party's "lack of oversight.".Standing in front of The Summit, a recently built facility on Hillside Ave. and Quadra St., Harris explained that his mother has Alzheimer's and lives there. He explained that two days ago, the Times Colonist "put out an article regarding people openly smoking meth in the hallway and in their rooms and exposing not only the other patients, but the healthcare workers.""We have more of the NDP rhetoric," he lamented. "This has just gotta stop. We can't keep going this way. People are in jeopardy and this program that they have in place inside The Summit just doesn't make sense."Harris urged people to "stop the craziness that the NDP is doing out there" by voting Conservative on October 19.In an interview with the Times Colonist, an Island Health employee who spoke under the condition of anonymity explained that there were a "handful of people" using illicit substances in the building."My biggest concern for a while now is the exposure to smoke, people smoking meth," they said. "There's also lots of verbal abuse and there's occasional physical altercations between residents, and times when staff are injured."They went on to claim that drugs purchased on the street were being consumed in an outdoor smoking area meant to be used by staff and residents, and that the smoke often wafts up into the windows of those who live in the surrounding units."We are catering to the few people that seem to get all the attention, and we are really forgetting about the vast majority of our residents who are regular folks," they lamented, noting that aside from being addicts, many of the people in question were also mentally ill.