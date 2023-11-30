Conservative event goes on despite venue cancellation, Freedom Convoy truckers fetch Anderson from airport

The Conservative, Christian event organized by Trinity Productions that was cancelled at the last minute by the Ottawa Conference and Event Centre (OCEC) went on despite the roadblock, having received offers of several alternative venues. The event featured German member of European parliament Christine Anderson and Dutch activist Eva Vlaardingerbroek as well as Canadian Christian activists Save Canada founder Josh Alexander and pastor Henry Hildebrandt. .Anderson and Vlaardingerbroek landed at the Ottawa airport Wednesday, and were picked up by members of the Freedom Convoy in their big rigs, forming a mini convoy from the airport to downtown..The event reportedly went off without a hitch despite the last-minute venue switch. Organizers kept the details of the new location under wraps to minimize further pushback.Freedom Convoy organizer Chris Barber, who faces charges alongside co-organizer Tamara Lich, attended the event. He posted a photo to social media of himself with a large crowd behind him.