Former Binance Canada executive, Adam Bolek, has started his role as Canada Strong and Free Network (CSFN) president and CEO.
“As a lifelong conservative activist, I believe strongly in the mission and vision of CSFN to bring together the conservative movement across Canada to uphold conservative principles,” said Bolek in a Tuesday letter to CSFN supporters.
Bolek said his conservative journey started with the Unite the Right movement at McMaster University in 2003. Since then, he said he has been privileged to work with and learn from some of the most talented activists and campaigners from across Canada.
He acknowledged much of his professional success comes from his roots in the conservative movement and the network of friends and mentors he has built along the way.
He added he believes the CSFN can “help all conservatives — especially young conservatives — find lifelong opportunities and more importantly friendships and mentors, that can ensure the next generation of activists have what we need for the movement to be successful and keep growing.”
“Building on the work of Troy Lanigan and Jamil Jivani, I will continue to expand the work of CSFN to bring together the conservative movement, learn from the best practices of our allies and support from across Canada and around the world and creating training and mentorship opportunities to enable the next generation of conservative activists and campaigners,” he said.
“I would like to thank our Chair, Michael Binnion, and the Board of CSFN for their trust and support and I am excited to help write the next chapter of this organization’s history.”
The CSFN Board of Directors said it was excited to announce Bolek becoming its next president and CEO.
“Now, more than ever, the mission of the Canada Strong and Free Network to strengthen Canada’s conservative movement by nurturing, supporting and facilitating exchanges and strong relationships is critical to Canada’s continued strength, freedom and prosperity,” said the CSFN Board, in a statement.
“For more than 15 years, the Canada Strong and Free Network, formerly the Manning Centre for Building Democracy, has worked to advance discourse, collaboration and insight among Canadian conservative activists.”
It said he brings to the CSFN more than 20 years of activism and experience in the Canadian conservative movement. Starting with his time at McMaster University where he worked to unite the Progressive Conservatives and Canadian Alliance, he has worked on election campaigns at every level of government from British Columbia to New Brunswick.
Former CSFN president Jamil Jivani said his former colleagues “continue to do great things in service of Canada's conservative movement.”
“Congrats to CSFN's new president, Adam Bolek,” said Jivani.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
