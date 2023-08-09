Adam Bolek

Adam Bolek 

 Courtesy Adam Bolek/LinkedIn

Former Binance Canada executive, Adam Bolek, has started his role as Canada Strong and Free Network (CSFN) president and CEO. 

“As a lifelong conservative activist, I believe strongly in the mission and vision of CSFN to bring together the conservative movement across Canada to uphold conservative principles,” said Bolek in a Tuesday letter to CSFN supporters. 

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

