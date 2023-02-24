Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre denounced Christine Anderson, a European Parliament member with the AfD Party, after three of his MPs met with her during her cross-Canada tour in support of the Freedom Convoy.
"Christine Anderson's views are vile and have no place in our politics. The MPs were not aware of this visiting member of the European Parliament's opinions, and they regret meeting with her," Poilievre said in a statement released Friday.
"Frankly, it would be better if Anderson never visited Canada in the first place. She and her racist, hateful views are not welcome here."
Anderson, a member of German party Alternative für Deutschland, was visiting Canada to show her support for the trucker convoy that protested against COVID-19 restrictions. Anderson was photographed alongside Freedom Convoy figures Tamara Lich, Keith Wilson and Eva Chipiuk.
This week, she was photographed alongside MPs Colin Carrie, Dean Allison and former Conservative leadership candidate Leslyn Lewis.
The AfD and its members have become controversial for opposing immigration and criticizing Islam's impact on Europe. AfD founder Alexander Gauland has talked of fighting an "invasion of foreigners" and had downplayed the Holocaust.
Anderson has said that Muslim immigration results in “billions in costs for the welfare state” and said Islam was the cause of the denial of women’s human rights in Afghanistan.
Anderson also made headlines last year when she ripped into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who spoke to the European Parliament. “Mr. Trudeau, you are a disgrace for any democracy. Please spare us your presence," she said.
Anderson told True North on Friday she felt "very sorry that Poilievre feels this way," and said she had a lovely time meeting with the Conservative MPs.
"At no point do I see where I expressed hateful and racist views as he puts it. No one gets to define me and not even Mr. Poilievre You do not get to define me. I know what I stand for. I know what I fight for. And I know that I will never cater to any democratic leader or any elected government that does not act in the best interest of the people."
Later on Friday, the three Conservative MPs released a statement distancing themselves from Anderson, claiming it is "not uncommon" for MPs to meet with elected officials from other countries.
"We were not aware of her views or associations of her and her political party. We do not share or endorse her views and strongly condemn any views that are racist or hateful," they said.
During a press conference on Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there has been a "pattern" of Conservatives aligning themselves with people who spread "hateful, vile, intolerant rhetoric."
"Whether it's attaching a misogynistic YouTube tag to reach out to anti-women groups online, the answer is 'Oh, we didn't know about it. There's nothing to see here.' A conservative leader a meets with a known far-right extremist,' Oh, we didn't know who it was," Trudeau said in reference to the "Men Going Their Own Way" movement and Diagolon leader Jeremy MacKenzie.
"Consistently, we see Conservative parliamentarians and people who should know better associating themselves with folks responsible for a particularly vile level of rhetoric and hatred," he said. "And their answer is all the same. 'Oh, we didn't know."
As I reads these comments all I think is what a bunch of flakes you all are. the conservatives definitely had a misstep and everyone ready to throw them under the bus. How many gaffes has Trudeau and the Liberals had over the years, almost daily. The conservatives definitely need to be more careful that's for sure and I'll be writing Pierre as such but they still have my support. All is not lost, caution.
My, seems a lot of left leaning types are on this site too...there must be an election coming and let the smearing begin...
Poilievre and the Conservative Party just lost my vote. I guess, federally, if there's no AB independence party member running in my constituency, I'll be voting for People's Party of Canada. I've grown rather weary of leftists and it doesn't matter which party they are from. Good-bye, Mr Poilievre.
I feel the same 🙁
Imagine the sigh of relief and celebration that people in Canada would feel if that vile little maggot Trudeau was dead?
The comments here are refreshing. As Anne Coulter says, most leftists deify and worship their leaders while most conservatives can't stand theirs.
Also, let's not forget that it was Stephen Harper who signed Canada on to Agenda 2030 in his last days as Prime Minister.
PP had an entry on the WEF webpage which disappeared off their site a year ago. His true colours are showing and there is little to expect he would be any different then Castreau other than being a better speaker and able to articulate himself better. He most likely takes direction from the same shadowy figures as Castreau does.
I will vote for the People's Party of Canada. They may not have a realistic chance but at least they are ideologically conservative. Something that The CPC/PC has not been for many decades.
Disappointing misstep from the Conservatives. Anderson is a strong voice and deserves to be heard. I hope the Conservative leaders is not going the way of O
Toole. Don't alienate your voter base.
Unfortunately, this confirms my suspicions about Pierre. It seems there really is no alternative to the neoliberal/neocon agenda that has any chance in western "democracies".
People's Party of Canada.
The CPC is beyond repair.
I don’t trust any quebec politicians. WEXIT and let rest of Canada have what they want
Well, Poilievre, your true colours are showing. Globalist RED!
I had briefly toyed with voting Conservative in the next election. No longer. I've had enough of faux CONservatives like 'Justin' Kenney.
People's Party or Maverick Party. No to the CONservative Party.
Ditto 💯
Here we go again - down the poll pandering rabbit hole. I am afraid this is the beginning of the end for PP; by the time we get to an election he will have himself so tied up in contortionist knots - you could call him O'Toole or Scheer.
Pierre messed up here BIG TIME. He might want to brush up on international affairs.
If Trudeau and Singh weren't so vile, he would have lost my vote for defaming Ms Anderson.
I lived in Germany when the ADF formed and have followed them since.
The only thing the AFD are guilty of is conservatism.
Nothing burger story but helpful for when turdeau and the liberanos start their cabal fed talking points.
Wow. Strong verbage from Pierre.
PeePee is another globalist puppet who cannot be trusted! I will never vote for the CPC again! I haven’t since 2015! Canada is broken beyond repair! The only thing we can do is Alberta needs to separate from this communist $h!t hole and send every leftist back to eastern communist Canada, you people are not welcome here!
