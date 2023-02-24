Three Conservative MPs

From left to right, Colin Carrie, Leslyn Lewis, Christine Anderson, and Dean Allison

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre denounced Christine Anderson, a European Parliament member with the AfD Party, after three of his MPs met with her during her cross-Canada tour in support of the Freedom Convoy.

"Christine Anderson's views are vile and have no place in our politics. The MPs were not aware of this visiting member of the European Parliament's opinions, and they regret meeting with her," Poilievre said in a statement released Friday.

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Recommended for you

(17) comments

guest310
guest310

As I reads these comments all I think is what a bunch of flakes you all are. the conservatives definitely had a misstep and everyone ready to throw them under the bus. How many gaffes has Trudeau and the Liberals had over the years, almost daily. The conservatives definitely need to be more careful that's for sure and I'll be writing Pierre as such but they still have my support. All is not lost, caution.

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

My, seems a lot of left leaning types are on this site too...there must be an election coming and let the smearing begin...

Report Add Reply
Delby
Delby

Poilievre and the Conservative Party just lost my vote. I guess, federally, if there's no AB independence party member running in my constituency, I'll be voting for People's Party of Canada. I've grown rather weary of leftists and it doesn't matter which party they are from. Good-bye, Mr Poilievre.

Report Add Reply
kicker8ws
kicker8ws

I feel the same 🙁

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Imagine the sigh of relief and celebration that people in Canada would feel if that vile little maggot Trudeau was dead?

Report Add Reply
Cosmo Kramer
Cosmo Kramer

The comments here are refreshing. As Anne Coulter says, most leftists deify and worship their leaders while most conservatives can't stand theirs.

Also, let's not forget that it was Stephen Harper who signed Canada on to Agenda 2030 in his last days as Prime Minister.

PP had an entry on the WEF webpage which disappeared off their site a year ago. His true colours are showing and there is little to expect he would be any different then Castreau other than being a better speaker and able to articulate himself better. He most likely takes direction from the same shadowy figures as Castreau does.

I will vote for the People's Party of Canada. They may not have a realistic chance but at least they are ideologically conservative. Something that The CPC/PC has not been for many decades.

Report Add Reply
will1
will1

Disappointing misstep from the Conservatives. Anderson is a strong voice and deserves to be heard. I hope the Conservative leaders is not going the way of O

Toole. Don't alienate your voter base.

Report Add Reply
CSB
CSB

Unfortunately, this confirms my suspicions about Pierre. It seems there really is no alternative to the neoliberal/neocon agenda that has any chance in western "democracies".

Report Add Reply
Cosmo Kramer
Cosmo Kramer

People's Party of Canada.

The CPC is beyond repair.

Report Add Reply
kicker8ws
kicker8ws

I don’t trust any quebec politicians. WEXIT and let rest of Canada have what they want

Report Add Reply
BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

Well, Poilievre, your true colours are showing. Globalist RED!

I had briefly toyed with voting Conservative in the next election. No longer. I've had enough of faux CONservatives like 'Justin' Kenney.

People's Party or Maverick Party. No to the CONservative Party.

Report Add Reply
Amy08
Amy08

Ditto 💯

Report Add Reply
Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

Here we go again - down the poll pandering rabbit hole. I am afraid this is the beginning of the end for PP; by the time we get to an election he will have himself so tied up in contortionist knots - you could call him O'Toole or Scheer.

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

Pierre messed up here BIG TIME. He might want to brush up on international affairs.

If Trudeau and Singh weren't so vile, he would have lost my vote for defaming Ms Anderson.

I lived in Germany when the ADF formed and have followed them since.

The only thing the AFD are guilty of is conservatism.

Report Add Reply
Mars Hill
Mars Hill

Nothing burger story but helpful for when turdeau and the liberanos start their cabal fed talking points.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Wow. Strong verbage from Pierre.

Report Add Reply
Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

PeePee is another globalist puppet who cannot be trusted! I will never vote for the CPC again! I haven’t since 2015! Canada is broken beyond repair! The only thing we can do is Alberta needs to separate from this communist $h!t hole and send every leftist back to eastern communist Canada, you people are not welcome here!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.