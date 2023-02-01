Michael Barrett

A Conservative MP yesterday was told to “watch the language” after accusing cabinet members of being corrupt. According to Blacklock's Reporter, Michael Barrett (Leeds-Grenville, ON) repeated his charge outside the House of Commons, then served notice of committee cross-examination for one minister caught rewarding a friend with sole-sourced contracts.

“Canadians are lined up at food banks,” Barrett told the Commons. “Liberal insiders are lined up to get rich. What is it going to take for one of these corrupt ministers to resign?”

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(7) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

How could anyone have any respect for any institution in Canada now?

What a despicable cesspool of corruption Canada has become under the insane psychopathic criminal Trudeau

We have a malignant criminal government with no accountability led by a psychopath

PersonOne
PersonOne

I think it is good for MP's to call it as they see it. That is how the light is shone on the dark corners.

guest714
guest714

Not only are they corrupt they even look corrupt. The majority of the liberal caucus has a look on their face that u know there up to no good, you just have to look at them to no that . The conservatives for the most part look like good people

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

This is Canada in 2023 as designed by the Liberal party. It is apparently okay for Liberal MPs to be corrupt but it is not okay to call them corrupt. This is why the Liberal thought-police want to control the internet as well as MSM.

Frankyw55
Frankyw55

I think it's time for a new rule, seeing how it always seems to involve money, when caught in a conflict of interest, one should be fired and have to repay the amount in question. That would put a stop to that .

WCanada
WCanada

Another corrupt liberal government. Rules for thee, not for me.

Alec
Alec

Is this news to anyone seeing what happens in Ottawa? Rampant corrruption and incompetence.

