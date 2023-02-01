A Conservative MP yesterday was told to “watch the language” after accusing cabinet members of being corrupt. According to Blacklock's Reporter, Michael Barrett (Leeds-Grenville, ON) repeated his charge outside the House of Commons, then served notice of committee cross-examination for one minister caught rewarding a friend with sole-sourced contracts.
“Canadians are lined up at food banks,” Barrett told the Commons. “Liberal insiders are lined up to get rich. What is it going to take for one of these corrupt ministers to resign?”
“I would ask that we all watch the language we use,” replied Government House Leader Mark Holland (Ajax, ON). “I would be interested to see if the member opposite would use a term like that outside the chamber.”
Barrett did. “Law breaking is unacceptable,” he told reporters. Ministers caught violating the Conflict Of Interest Act must resign, said Barrett.
“There is ministerial responsibility,” said Barrett. “That’s exactly what we’re going to continue to ask for, inside the House and outside the House, even it makes the Government House Leader uncomfortable.”
Barrett later served notice to the Commons ethics committee he would ask that Trade Minister Mary Ng (Markham-Thornhill, ON) be summoned for questioning over improper contracting. “We are going to look to find out the details,” he said.
“This situation we find ourselves in is the fifth occasion that a member of cabinet, a Privy Councillor, has breached Canada’s ethics law,” said Barrett. “It’s important that Canadians are able to have confidence in their public institutions. It’s important that Canadians are able to have a full accounting of what has gone on.”
To date the Ethics Commissioner has issued five reports citing cabinet members for breach of the Conflict Of Interest Act: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau twice, former Finance Minister Bill Morneau, Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc (Beauséjour, QC) and Ng, named in a December 13 report.
Ng awarded a total $22,790 in contracts for media coaching to Pomp & Circumstances PR, a Toronto public relations firm run by a longtime friend and CBC-TV pundit Amanda Alvaro. The two women “vacationed together and celebrated several special occasions such as birthdays and holidays,” Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion wrote in his Ng Report.
“Minister Ng twice failed to recognize a potential conflict of interest involving a friend,” said Commissioner Dion. “There is simply no excuse.”
Ng repeatedly apologized without explaining the details of the contracts. Barrett asked that the ethics committee in addition to summoning Ng for questioning also compel disclosure of “all documents related to contracting with Pomp & Circumstances PR.”
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(7) comments
How could anyone have any respect for any institution in Canada now?
What a despicable cesspool of corruption Canada has become under the insane psychopathic criminal Trudeau
We have a malignant criminal government with no accountability led by a psychopath
I think it is good for MP's to call it as they see it. That is how the light is shone on the dark corners.
Not only are they corrupt they even look corrupt. The majority of the liberal caucus has a look on their face that u know there up to no good, you just have to look at them to no that . The conservatives for the most part look like good people
This is Canada in 2023 as designed by the Liberal party. It is apparently okay for Liberal MPs to be corrupt but it is not okay to call them corrupt. This is why the Liberal thought-police want to control the internet as well as MSM.
I think it's time for a new rule, seeing how it always seems to involve money, when caught in a conflict of interest, one should be fired and have to repay the amount in question. That would put a stop to that .
Another corrupt liberal government. Rules for thee, not for me.
Is this news to anyone seeing what happens in Ottawa? Rampant corrruption and incompetence.
