Conservative MP Michael Barrett (Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, ON) said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should not have appointed an insider’s family member as interim ethics commissioner.

“This is the same as someone whose going to be facing a trial picking the family member to serve as the judge on their trial,” said Barrett in a Thursday video.

