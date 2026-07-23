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Conservative MP questions Carney's bridge toll claims after records released

Prime Minister Mark Carney is facing accusations of misleading Canadians after newly released federal records contradicted his public claims about how toll revenues from the $6.4 billion Gordie Howe International Bridge will be shared with the United States.
Prime Minister Mark Carney is facing accusations of misleading Canadians after newly released federal records contradicted his public claims about how toll revenues from the $6.4 billion Gordie Howe International Bridge will be shared with the United States.WS files
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Cdnpoli
Pierre Poilievre
Shuvaloy Majumdar
Mark Carney
Cdnpol
Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne
Gordie Howe Bridge
Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority
2012 Crossing Agreement
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