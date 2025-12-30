News

Conservative MP questions whether MAiD patients are 'truly being offered hope'

MAiD has only been increasing since it legalization in 2016.
MAiD, Dr. Leslyn Lewis
MAiD, Dr. Leslyn LewisPhoto Credit: Leah Mushet, WS, and Grok AI
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Mp
Leslyn Lewis
Maid
Conservative Mp
Dr Leslyn Lewis
Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis
euthanasia Canada
MAID Canada
MAID cases
MAID 2024
cdnnpoli
MAID 2024 report
Conservative MP MAID
MAID increase

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news