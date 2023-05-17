Conservative MP Michael Chong (Wellington-Halton Hills, ON) revealed on Tuesday evening that he had been threatened on multiple occasions by individuals he suspected to be agents of the Chinese Communist regime.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Chong reported the incidents to the police.
“I have received threats I believe may be related to the People’s Republic of China and I will just leave it at that,” Chong testified at the House Affairs committee.
“That explains the meetings I had with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service.”
“I don’t want to talk specifically about those threats for obvious reasons,” said Chong.
“I have conveyed those threats to the appropriate agencies and authorities in the federal government and to my local police.”
“Is there a way for you to give us a general idea of what type of threat it is?” asked Liberal MP Ruby Sahota (Brampton North, ON).
“Sure,” replied MP Chong.
“It was more than one threat.”
“One of the incidents involved something that happened in the last federal election campaign,” said Chong.
“The other incidents were outside the federal election campaign and involved threats sent to me regarding the People’s Republic of China and my travel outside the country.”
“Were threats made to your family in Hong Kong?” asked Sahota.
“I don’t know, quite simply,” said MP Chong.
“As with many Canadians with family in authoritarian states, I long ago deliberately made the decision not to communicate with them.”
“I do not know what has happened to them,” testified Chong.
“I am afraid for your family,” interjected Bloc Québécois MP Marie-Hélène Gaudreau (Laurentides-Labelle, QC.).
By a unanimous 319-0 vote on May 11, the Commons ordered the House Affairs committee to probe the intimidation campaign against Chong by Zhao Wei, a Chinese diplomat expelled on May 8.
Zhao was named in a July 20, 2021 memo by the Intelligence Service as a spy.
Chong was never told at the time.
“It was shocking to learn this information, that there was a diplomat on Canadian soil who had a target on my back and on that of my family,” said Chong.
“He was using his powers and diplomatic immunity to obtain information about my family back in China in order to exert pressure on me.”
“Principles are all that we have,” said Chong.
“At the end of the day, all our institutions, all of our laws, are based on these foundational principles: a belief in freedom and human rights, a belief in democracy and a belief in the rule of law.”
The Commons on May 8 voted by 170 to 150 for a roundup of all Chinese spies and mandatory registration of foreign agents in Canada.
“There has been very little action on the part of the government,” Conservative MP Luc Berthold (Mégantic-L’Érable, QC) said last night.
“Despite all this information, the government seems quite nonchalant.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
