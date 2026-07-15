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Conservative MP warns Liberal government is asleep at the wheel on US trade negotiations

Conservative MP Shuvaloy Majumdar has accused Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal government of failing to aggressively engage the United States on trade issues, arguing Carney’s approach leaves Canadian workers exposed as uncertainty continues over the situation regarding North American trade relations.
Conservative MP Shuvaloy Majumdar has accused Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal government of failing to aggressively engage the United States on trade issues, arguing Carney’s approach leaves Canadian workers exposed as uncertainty continues over the situation regarding North American trade relations.WS files
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Shuvaloy Majumdar
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