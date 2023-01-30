Conservative MPs

Conservative MPs Michael Chong (left) and James Bezan

 Courtesy of CBC News

Two Conservatives are calling for the Canadian government to list the Wagner Group as a terrorist entity and establish a special tribunal on Russian war crimes.

“Evidence gathered by Ukrainian prosecutors and German intelligence demonstrate that the Wagner Group has committed numerous war crimes in Ukraine, including the rape, torture and murder of civilians in Ukraine," said Shadow Minister for Foreign Affairs Michael Chong (Wellington—Halton Hills, on) and Shadow Minister For National Defence James Bezan (Selkirk—Interlake—Eastman, MB).

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.