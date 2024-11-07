Conservative MPs call out ongoing Chinese organ harvesting

By JAMES SNELLConservative MPs Dave Epp and Garnett Genius have called out the People’s Republic of China (PRC) for ongoing forced organ harvesting from prisoners of conscience.Epp (Chatham-Kent—Leamington) said tens of thousands of members of the Falun Gong religious movement are jailed in China for their faith, which includes mediation, exercise and moral teachings. Many are victims of forced organ harvesting, he alleged. Medical ethics advocacy group Doctors Against Forced Organ Harvesting have sponsored a petition supported by 1.5 million people in 50 counties to bring awareness to the issue, said Epp. “They are looking for a resolution to establish measures to stop the Chinese communist regime’s crime of systematically murdering Falun Gong practitioners for their organs and amend Canadian legislation to combat forced organ harvesting and publicly call for an end to the persecution of Falun Gong in China,” said Epp.Doctors from leading Chinese heath centres have admitted undercover that organs harvested from Falun Gong detainees are available — an informal “people’s tribunal” has disclosed, according to the British Medical Journal (BMJ).The tribunal concluded that mass forced organ harvesting from prisoners of conscience in China over the years is a crime against humanity under international law, BMJ reported.The panel released detailed evidence supporting its conclusion that China is guilty of an ongoing, state-run program of forced organ harvesting from prisoners of conscience, BMJ noted.“Although this practice occurs in many countries, the situation in China is particularly concerning,” says a report published by McMaster University in 2022.“China is the only country in the world to have an industrial-scale organ trafficking practice that harvests organs from executed prisoners of conscience.”Genius (Sherwood Park- Fort Saskatchewan) told MPs Falun Gong members are being brutalized in the PRC.“They call on the house to take additional and stronger steps to try to combat the scourge of persecution to Falun Gong practitioners.”China announced new organ transplant regulations that came into effect in May.The changes, reported by the American Journal of Bioethics (AJB), include phrasing designed to meet some standards for organ transplant — like those advanced by the WHO and others.Some argue the new regulations won’t protect Chinese prisoners.“It’s all cover-up: obfuscation, denial of accusations, counter narratives - it’s unverifiable,” human rights lawyer David Matas told AJB of China’s allegedly inflated organ donation numbers.“The number looks as if it was made up using a mathematical calculation formula.”