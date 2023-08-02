Crime scene

Crime scene

 Courtesy Dave Gilson/CBC

A group of Conservative MPs said Justice Minister and Attorney General Arif Virani should not have insinuated people were exaggerating crime concerns in their communities. 

“Justin Trudeau’s catch and release policies have unleashed a crime wave across this country,” said Conservative MPs Rob Moore (Fundy Royal, NB), Raquel Dancho (Kildonan-St. Paul, MB), and Pierre Paul-Hus (Charlesbourg-Haute-Saint-Charles, QC) in a Wednesday statement. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Caro
Caro

Arif Virani, burn in Uganda. Only Canadians burn in Canada should be allowed to run for any level of political or government office .

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.