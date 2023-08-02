Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
A group of Conservative MPs said Justice Minister and Attorney General Arif Virani should not have insinuated people were exaggerating crime concerns in their communities.
“Justin Trudeau’s catch and release policies have unleashed a crime wave across this country,” said Conservative MPs Rob Moore (Fundy Royal, NB), Raquel Dancho (Kildonan-St. Paul, MB), and Pierre Paul-Hus (Charlesbourg-Haute-Saint-Charles, QC) in a Wednesday statement.
“Canadians don’t feel safe in their communities and on their streets.”
Moore, Dancho, and Paul-Hus said Virani is wrong about crime being exaggerated.
Statistics Canada said violent crime has risen 39% after eight years of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, adding gang-related homicides are up 108%.
Violent gun crime has increased every year — up 101% since 2015. Murders are up 43% — the highest rate in 30 years.
They called this crime wave“a direct result of Liberal policies.” They saidrandom attacks on public transit, nine police officers murdered in the line of duty over one year, repeat violent offenders terrorizing streets while they are out on bail, and the data reported by the Canadian government’s statisticians are real.
Rather than offer change, the Conservative MPs said Canadians can expect more of the same catch-and-release policies with increased crime rates as a result from Virani.
They demanded he “stop trying to distract and blame Canadians and instead needs to take responsibility.”
The Conservative MPs pledged to end Trudeau’s catch-and-release policies and keep the small number of dangerous repeat violent offenders in jail. They will fix the problem he started with Bill C-5 and C-75, which let these offenders out onto the streets and back into communities.
“Only common sense Conservatives will bring home safe streets,” they said.
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said in March he was putting forward a bill to improve the Canadian justice system.
