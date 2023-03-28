Firefighters

Firefighters 

 Courtesy CBC

Conservative MPs Stephanie Kusie (Calgary Midnapore) and Damien Kurek (Battle River-Crowfoot) said the retirement policy for Department of National Defence firefighters needs to be adjusted. 

“Currently firefighters working at the Department of National Defence are only eligible for their pension after either 30 years of service or at the age of 65,” said Kusie and Kurek in a Monday letter to Treasury Board President Mona Fortier. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.