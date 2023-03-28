Conservative MPs Stephanie Kusie (Calgary Midnapore) and Damien Kurek (Battle River-Crowfoot) said the retirement policy for Department of National Defence firefighters needs to be adjusted.
“Currently firefighters working at the Department of National Defence are only eligible for their pension after either 30 years of service or at the age of 65,” said Kusie and Kurek in a Monday letter to Treasury Board President Mona Fortier.
“This is inconsistent with other firefighter services across the country or the Canadian Armed Forces they serve beside, which are eligible for retirement after 25 years of service.”
Today, @dckurek and I wrote to the Pres. of the Treasury Board asking for Dept. of National Defence Firefighters to be eligible for their pension after 25 years’ service; consistent with other firefighter services across the country and the Canadian Armed Forces they serve with. pic.twitter.com/XSlt1zDFPR
The letter said firefighters employed by DND are placed under extraordinary circumstances, increasing their risk of injury and stress. When it comes to retirement, it said they are treated the same as other public servants and eligible for retirement after 30 years.
Kusie and Kurek went on to say firefighting services in Canada and around the world “do not expect members to work to age 65, and this leaves a small group of DND Fire Service Members at a distinct disadvantage when it comes to retirement.”
They said it is “unacceptable the Department of National Defence firefighters are not eligible for the same retirement benefits as their counterparts across the country or the Canadian Armed Forces members they serve with.”
They added the firefighters go through the same basic training, serve with the CAF, and should be offered the same respect and gratitude for their service.
“We are asking you as the president of the Treasury Board to stand up for our firefighters at National Defence and urgently grant these firefighters the retirement terms they deserve,” they said.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.