Conservative MPs have demanded the summoning of Chinese Ambassador Cong Peiwu to answer for the covert operations done by his Embassy.
One Chinese diplomat has already been expelled for harassing an MP's family.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, members of the House Affairs committee from the Conservatives have given notice of a motion to summon Ambassador Cong for cross-examination.
If the motion passed, it would be unenforceable, but other MPs have shown their support for it.
“It’s an important matter,” said Liberal MP Ryan Turnbull (Whitby, ON).
“We are ready to work together.”
“We would support this,” said New Democrat MP Matthew Green (Hamilton Centre, ON).
“In a unanimous way, we have agreed this is a serious issue.”
On Wednesday, the Commons voted unanimously 319-0 to instruct the committee to investigate an intimidation campaign against Conservative MP Michael Chong (Wellington-Halton Hills, ON).
According to a 2021 Canadian Security Intelligence Service memo, Chinese diplomats attempted to harass Chong's family in Hong Kong.
The harassment was in response to Chong's sponsorship of a 2021 Commons motion to censure China for crimes against humanity and urge the International Olympic Committee to relocate the 2022 Winter Games from Beijing.
The motion passed by a vote of 266-0, with cabinet members abstaining.
During that time, Cong referred to the motion as “lies spread by a very few certain people due to anti-China intentions.”
Despite the intimidation campaign against Chong's family, Cong did not publicly name and condemn him.
“For those MPs voting in the House of Commons, most of them, I’m afraid, have never been to Xinjiang or not even to China in the past years,” Cong told reporters.
“How can they judge the situation on the ground? They simply, some of them, are doing things with political intentions and trying to make political gains.”
“They are trying to do these things to smear China,” Cong told reporters.
“The so-called genocide, those kinds of claims, I’d like to point out once again, are just lies of the century.”
“For China, we are firmly opposed to any activity involving this kind of interference in our domestic affairs and undermining our sovereignty and security, and we will take resolute measures to counter that, to safeguard our national interests,” said Cong.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the time would not comment on the Ambassador’s remarks.
“What do you make of that?” asked a reporter.
“The Parliament of Canada was very clear,” replied Trudeau.
Trudeau has said he was unaware of the 2021 memo on Chinese interference until it was disclosed on May 1 in the Globe and Mail.
“It is about as low as it gets,” Conservative MP Michael Cooper (St. Albert-Edmonton, AB) said on Thursday.
“One of two scenarios is possible, neither of which is good for the prime minister,” said Cooper.
“Either the prime minister is not telling the truth, that he was briefed and kept the member for Wellington-Halton Hills in the dark, he covered it up and turned a blind eye to a Beijing diplomat intimidating a sitting member of Parliament and threatening the safety and security of that member’s family, or the prime minister is incompetent.”
“In either case, it underscores this prime minister is simply unfit for the job when it comes to protecting Canada’s national interest and defending the safety and security of Canadians,” said Cooper, sponsor of the motion to summon Ambassador Cong for questioning.
(1) comment
The politicians only care when it's one of their own being threatened by China, otherwise they all gladly take bribes from whoever will supply them. We could replace all politicians with just regular folks off the street and be much further ahead than we are now. The political class needs to be erased
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.